Kabelo Mabalane: ‘You have impacted my life in ways you will never know’

Kabelo Mabalane shared a photo of himself with Singaporean evangelist Joseph Prince during his visit to the country.

Kabelo Mabalane with Joseph Prince

Kabelo Mabalane said pastor Joseph Prince has impacted his life. Picture: kabelomabalane/Instagram

Kwaito artist turned Pastor Kabelo Mabalane has reflected on meeting Singaporean evangelist Joseph Prince, saying he fully encountered Christ through him.

“I was saved, but never fully encountered the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through you I have,” wrote Mabalane.

Bouga Luv, as he’s still known in some corners of the entertainment industry, shared a rare photo of himself with the internationally beloved spiritual leader while in Singapore.

“P.S. Joseph Prince, you have impacted my life in ways you will never know.”

Though Mabalane was officially ordained as a pastor in 2019, he has served at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg since 2005 and has been a born-again Christian since 1996.

ALSO READ: ‘That was a gospel song, you just didn’t know it’ — Kabelo Mabalane on Dubula [VIDEO]

Mabalane and his faith

Mabalane has never been shy to speak about his faith and how, through it, he managed to kick a drug and alcohol addiction.

“We overcome by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony,” wrote Mabalane as he marked 23 years of sobriety on the first of September.

In July, while booked to perform his Kwaito hits at a show, Mabalane delivered an impromptu sermon to an intoxicated audience.

Earlier this year, while the senior pastors at Rhema were away at a pastor’s conference, Mabalane preached to the congregation, combining the Kwaito artist in him with the pastor he’s become over the years.

Titled You Can’t Keep a Good Man Down, which is the sentiment of his 2006 song Dubula, which at its core is about a person’s perseverance, Mabalane said the hit track was, in fact, a Gospel song.

“Some of you don’t know that, but it was actually inspired by scripture,” said Kabelo during his sermon.

@the2000southafrica let nothing keep you down #happysunday ♬ original sound – the2000southafrica

“A righteous man falls seven times, itsotsi ingawa kay’seven iphakame kay’seven [a thug can fall seven times and rise up seven times]. That was a gospel song, but you just didn’t know it,” said Kabelo to loud cheers from the congregation.

The song is part of Kabelo’s 2006 album Exodus.

The album was his fifth as a solo artist, released after Mabalane transformed his life, embracing sobriety and devoting himself to the Lord following his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

NOW READ: Mandisi Dyantyis misses nine-hour mark target as Kabelo Mabalane bags his 13th Comrades medal

