Kabza De Small joins star-studded Luxurious Marble Circus festival line-up this September

Kabza De Small headlines a magical weekend packed with South Africa's biggest stars.

The countdown to one of South Africa’s most glamorous music festivals has officially begun, with Kabza De Small leading a spectacular line-up for the return of the Luxurious Marble Circus this September.

Following two sold-out editions, the luxury lifestyle and entertainment festival returns to Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift on 26 and 27 September, promising a sensory escape where music, fashion, food and theatre collide under this year’s enchanting theme, Evophoria.

Music lovers can expect an unforgettable soundtrack across two days, with amapiano heavyweight Kabza De Small joined by his Scorpion Kings partner Maphorisa, as well as crowd favourites DJ Zinhle, Da Capo, Mörda, Mi Casa, Oskido, Felo Le Tee, Shekhinah, Sir LSG, Kid Fonque, Enoo Napa and the internationally celebrated Soweto Gospel Choir.

Picture: social media

The festival has also assembled an exciting mix of established names and rising talent. Fans can look forward to performances from 2Shoes, 2wo Bunnies, Abby Nurock, Adillxh, Akio, Amy Wiles, Baby Whitz, Bravo Sax, Brendan Ross, Cairo, Changing Roots, Chris Fild, Davina Goliath, FKA, Mash, Franadilla Housewife, Indigo, Jevan Binder, Jordan Arts performing live, Kent, Kiryakuti, Kutlwano, Laura Zimmerman, Lelowhatsgood, Lenzowannabenzo, Lyam Cruz, Matt Davies, Mr Saxx, Lindzi PH Rizzo, Slowpoison, DJ Souldiva and Tim Lewis.

Adding even more flair to the experience will be theatrical entertainment from the Luxurious Marble Circus Marching Band and The Luxurious Marblettes, ensuring that the festival delivers far more than just music.

Beyond the performances, guests can indulge in an elevated culinary experience curated by celebrated chef David Higgs and The Marble Group.

Festival goers will discover everything from playful street food and decadent pastries to premium lounge dining and the new Imperial Terrace, which promises Asian-inspired cuisine, signature cocktails and panoramic views of the main stage.

The event has quickly become one of South Africa’s most sought-after lifestyle experiences because it blends luxury with creativity, encouraging guests to embrace bold fashion, immersive art installations and unforgettable entertainment.

With a line-up led by Kabza De Small and packed with some of the country’s finest musical talent, this year’s Luxurious Marble Circus is shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment highlights of the spring calendar.