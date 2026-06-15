Kehlani brings her world tour to SA: R&B royalty lights up Pretoria, Cape Town this December

BIG Concerts brings two-time Grammy-winning R&B artist Kehlani for her first major SA tour dates in years, generating strong early fan excitement.

In an exciting announcement that’s already generating buzz across Mzansi, two-time Grammy-winning R&B sensation Kehlani is set to touch down in South Africa as part of her highly anticipated Kehlani World Tour.

Promoted by BIG Concerts, the tour will make stops at Sunbet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria on 15 December 2026, and Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 17 December 2026.

Joining her as a special guest is fellow R&B artist Destin Conrad, promising nights filled with soulful vibes and unforgettable energy.

📣 JUST ANNOUNCED 📣



THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: South Africa with special guest Destin Conrad



The 2x GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse @kehlani is bringing THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR to South Africa this December, joined by special guest @destinconrad



📍15 December 2026 – Sunbet… pic.twitter.com/8XgS4vyehq — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) June 15, 2026

Who Is Kehlani?

Born Kehlani Ashley Parrish on 24 April 1995, in Oakland, California, Kehlani has emerged as one of the most authentic and versatile voices in contemporary R&B.

She first gained attention as a member of the teen pop group PopLyfe before launching a solo career with critically acclaimed mixtapes like Cloud 19 (2014) and You Should Be Here (2015). The latter earned a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album and achieved gold certification.

Signed to Atlantic Records, Kehlani released her debut studio album SweetSexySavage in 2017, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Her discography includes It Was Good Until It Wasn’t (2020, peaked at No. 2), Blue Water Road (2022), Crash (2024), and her self-titled fifth album Kehlani (2026).

The sultry songstress is known, and loved, for her candid lyrics on self-love, relationships, fluidity and resilience. She blends R&B, pop and neo-soul with a modern, unapologetic edge. Offstage, she’s an activist who has used her platform for causes close to her heart.

In 2026, Kehlani achieved a major milestone with her single Folded, which became her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 (peaking at No. 6) and earned her first two Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Biggest hits that defined her sound

Kehlani’s catalog is packed with platinum and gold-certified tracks that resonate deeply with fans. Gangsta is her breakout hit from the Suicide Squad soundtrack, showcasing her gritty, confident delivery. Distraction is a smooth, sultry groove from SweetSexySavage that earned a Grammy nomination. CRZY, Honey, and Nights Like This (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) are frequently named as fan favourites because her fanbase believes these tracks highlight her versatility.

Folded is currently her current chart-topping anthem and Grammy winner.

Her music often feels like intimate conversations (raw, empowering, and deeply relatable), cementing her status as a generational talent.

Special guest: Destin Conrad

Opening the shows is Destin Conrad, a rising R&B star with a close connection to Kehlani.

Born 25 June 2000, in Tampa, Florida, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter first rose to fame on Vine, where he built a massive following (over 1 million) by sharing his vocal clips. He later transitioned to professional music, earning early writing credits on Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

Conrad’s projects, including the 2021 debut COLORWAY and later releases like SATIN, Love On Digital, and wHIMSY, have garnered critical acclaim and strong streaming numbers.

His sultry, alternative R&B style – often exploring themes of love, identity and emotion – has positioned him as a key voice in the genre’s new wave. He’s toured with artists like Syd and Kehlani before and has received Grammy recognition, including a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Ticket info and excitement building

Presales kick off soon: Mastercard cardholders on 17 June at 9am, BIG Concerts Fan Club on 18 June at 9am, with general sales opening on 19 June at 9am via Ticketmaster.

This marks a significant return for Kehlani, who has previously performed at South African festivals, and anticipation is high for what promises to be a highlight of the summer concert calendar.