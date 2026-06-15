International jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim dies at 91, leaving a timeless musical legacy

Ibrahim died peacefully in Germany surrounded by family, leaving a legacy that carried SA's spirit to global audiences for generations.

International jazz icon, pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim has died peacefully in Germany, aged 91, after a more than seven-decade legacy that transcended borders, cultures, and generations.

The family confirmed in a statement on Monday, 15 June, that Ibrahim died peacefully, surrounded by his family in Germany, following a short illness.

Abdullah Ibrahim dies in Germany at 91

The icon had an incredible life and career in jazz, travelling across continents. He made a big impact on the global jazz scene as one of the most influential and celebrated artists.

His family said that Ibrahim carried the spirit and sound of South Africa to audiences across the world for more than seven decades.

“Abdullah passed away peacefully with South Africa and its people in his heart. His love for his country never wavered, no matter where in the world he found himself,” Ibrahim’s partner Dr Marina Umari said.

The family added that he leaves behind a musical legacy that transcended borders, cultures and generations.

They said he became a cultural ambassador through timeless compositions and performances. His work blended jazz with the musical traditions of South Africa. The family said Ibrahim’s work spoke to the human spirit and the pursuit of freedom.

“His contribution to music, to South African culture and to the global jazz community will endure for generations to come,” they said.

Musical legacy over seven decades

Hailing from District Six, Ibrahim’s journey began during the vibrant rhythms of Cape Town’s bebop era.

He formed the groundbreaking Jazz Epistles in 1959, making history with the first jazz album by South African musicians.

Despite facing challenges, including exile during apartheid, the icon’s music has always crossed boundaries.

After former president Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990, he invited Ibrahim to return to South Africa.

Ibrahim’s experiences of readjusting to life in SA were captured in his albums Mantra Modes (1991) and Knysna Blue (1993), marking his first collaborations with South African musicians since 1976.

He notably performed at Mandela’s inauguration in 1994. Additionally, he is said to be a martial arts enthusiast and draws inspiration from Zen philosophy.

Final performance at CTJF

His final South African public performance was at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in March this year, where he performed again.

Ibrahim captivated audiences with the artistry, grace, and profound musical vision that defined his life’s work.

Paying tribute to the icon, Cape Town International Jazz Festival commented on Ibrahim’s legacy. They said his final performance was a moment that will forever remain part of the festival’s history.

“His relationship with the festival spanned many years, having also performed in 2004 as the Abdullah Ibrahim Trio, in 2014 with Ekaya, and in 2019 with Ibrahim Khalil Shihab,” the festival posted on Monday.

They said the legacy lives on through the generations of musicians he inspired and the timeless body of work he leaves behind.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his partner Dr Marina Umari, family, friends, and colleagues. Rest in peace, Abdullah Ibrahim. Your music will continue to resonate for generations to come,” the festival said.

Tributes pour in

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the legend’s music touched hearts across generations and continents.

“His extraordinary legacy will continue to inspire the world through every note he left behind. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were moved by his remarkable gift,” Mbalula said.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said that at the time when apartheid sought to silence the voices of the oppressed, Ibrahim used music as a weapon of struggle, memory and hope.

“His compositions captured the humanity of those who endured forced removals, racial oppression, and economic exploitation,” Saftu said.

“His internationally acclaimed work helped expose the brutality of apartheid while celebrating the beauty, dignity, and resilience of South Africa’s people.”

The union added that his work resonated deeply with workers and the poor because it reflected their lived experiences. Saftu said his music spoke of displacement, hardship, longing, dignity, and the enduring dream of freedom.

Burial in Germany

“Saftu pays tribute to a man who never forgot his roots, who carried South Africa’s story to the world, and who used his immense talent in the service of humanity,” the union said.

Ibrahim’s family said his burial will take place in the town where he lived in the Bavaria region of Germany.

“While his passing marks the end of an extraordinary life, it is not the end of his voice. Through his music, recordings and enduring influence on generations of artists and audiences, his legacy will continue to inspire and resonate around the world,” the family said.