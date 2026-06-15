Cape Town Airport sting: Man nabbed with 150 venomous scorpions hidden in luggage

Police said the scorpions were found concealed between items of clothing.

A 28‑year‑old man is expected to make his first appearance in court after he was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport for being in possession of 150 live venomous scorpions hidden in his luggage.

The man was handcuffed at the airport on Friday, 12 June 2026, after police uncovered the live venomous scorpions in his luggage.

Arrest

The Kuilsriver Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, in coordination with CapeNature, acted on information about a passenger allegedly in possession of scorpions.

The South African Police Service (Saps) obtained a description of the suspect, located him at the airport, and searched his bags.

Police said the scorpions were found concealed between items of clothing.

“The man was charged with possession of a wild animal in contravention of the Nature and Environmental Conservation Ordinance Act.”

Scorpions

Police said the value of the scorpions is yet to be determined. CapeNature removed the predatory arachnids to a holding facility for safekeeping.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 June 2026.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, all of the world’s 2 500+ scorpion species are venomous, but only about 30 to 50 species possess venom potent enough to pose a significant health risk to humans.

Most scorpion stings result in localised pain, redness, and minor swelling, comparable to a bee sting. However, highly venomous species possess specialised neurotoxins that can disrupt the human nervous system, potentially leading to critical respiratory or cardiac failure.

Black mamba

Earlier this year, a black mamba snake, estimated at 1.2 to 1.5 metres long, hitchhiked from an unknown destination to Pretoria before it was captured in the engine bay of another vehicle.

The slithery reptile was found in a vehicle at a Monument Park home. Local snake catcher Maggle Webster responded to the sighting after the initial call.