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Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiancé

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

15 September 2026

01:23 pm

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The couple welcomed a new baby.

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

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Pop superstar Lady Gaga welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, US media reported Friday.

The 40-year-old “Bad Romance” singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, began dating Polansky in 2020, and became engaged to the entrepreneur in 2024.

A source confirmed the child’s birth to Page Six and People, but no additional details about the baby, including its name, sex, or date of birth, were immediately available.

The musician affectionately referred to as “Mother Monster” by her fans has spoken in recent years about her desire to have a child.

She wrapped up her most recent world tour, the Mayhem Ball, in April, and her latest album “Mayhem” garnered multiple Grammy nominations, winning the award for “Best Pop Vocal Album” earlier this year.

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