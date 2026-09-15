Lady Du promises a spiritual and emotional Scorpion Kings Live performance

Lady Du is promising an unforgettable performance when she takes the FNB Stadium stage this month.

Amapiano star Lady Du is set to bring more than music to FNB Scorpion Kings Live, promising a performance filled with emotion, spirituality, culture and powerful storytelling.

The singer is among more than 50 artists who will perform at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 19 September.

What can fans expect from Lady Du?

Speaking about what fans can expect from her performance, Lady Du said audiences should prepare for an experience that goes beyond entertainment.

“People can expect an amazing, powerful, and unforgettable performance. For me, this event is about much more than entertainment,” she said.

“It is about bringing South African artists together and telling the beautiful story of who we are as a people through our music, our culture and our experiences.”

‘Very spiritual, emotional and touching’

Lady Du said her set will be designed to make the audience feel connected to the music and the story behind it.

“My performance is going to be very spiritual, emotional and touching,” she said.

“I want people to feel something when I step on that stage to connect with the music, to remember where we come from, and to celebrate the journey that has brought us to where we are today.”

Her comments suggest fans can expect a more reflective side to the performer, with her set rooted in the experiences and traditions that have shaped South African music.

She also wants to take the audience through the highs and lows of the country’s journey.

“I want to take the audience on a journey through South African culture, our struggles, our victories, our spirituality and our celebration of life,” she said.

“It will be a performance from the heart, and I’m really excited for people to experience it.”

Celebration of South African music

Lady Du will share the stage with an extensive line-up spanning amapiano, Afro soul, hip hop and other genres.

The bill includes Ami Faku, Msaki, Nobuhle, Nokwazi, Nkosazana Daughter and Mlindo The Vocalist.

Amapiano acts include Daliwonga, Young Stunna, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Toss, Tman Xpress, LeeMckrazy and MaWhoo. Hip-hop heavyweights Blxckie and Nasty C will also perform, alongside veteran Ringo Madlingozi.

Other names include Busiswa, Busta 929, Semi Tee and Njelic.