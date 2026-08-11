Tyrese added to R&B headliners for the Ndala Arena concert in Pretoria this month

Tyrese Gibson has big plans for South Africa beyond his Pretoria show.

Tyrese Gibson is bringing R&B nostalgia to South Africa this August.

After hinting on social media that he wants to perform on the continent of Africa, the Grammy-nominated singer, actor and producer is set to headline the final night of Ndlala Grandeur II at Ndlala Arena in Pretoria on Sunday, 23 August.

But his visit could be much bigger than a single performance. Tyrese has revealed plans to remain on the African continent for several weeks. In addition, he hopes to take on more paid performances.

Tyrese wants more African bookings

The Fast & Furious and Transformers star shared his plans in a social media announcement. He revealed that he wants to use his trip to South Africa as an opportunity to expand his African touring schedule.

“Hello! I’m headed to Johannesburg, South Africa, where I’m performing Sunday, August 23. Since it’s a 22-hour journey, I want to maximise my time in Africa and stay for another three weeks, possibly up to one month.

“I’ve wanted to tour Africa forever, and my schedule is open from August 24 through February 2027. I’m looking for serious, PAID opportunities: full concerts, festivals, private and corporate performances, club appearances and hosting across multiple cities and countries.

“I’ve already locked in three gigs, and I’m looking to add six or seven more. NOTHING IS FREE, so please make sure every contact and offer is legitimate.

“All serious offers including dates, cities, venues and fees must go directly to my manager, Mona Scott Young. She is the only person who is authorised to negotiate and finalise opportunities on my behalf.”

Tyrese headlines Ndlala Grandeur II

Tyrese will close the three-day Ndlala Grandeur II celebration on Sunday, following performances from several major R&B names.

The event runs from 21 to 23 August at Ndlala Arena in Pretoria. It is billed as a celebration of timeless R&B. Remarkably, the gathering brings international stars and South African talent together.

Tyrese’s Sunday performance follows his Saturday appearance as part of the wider R&B line-up.

Case is set to take centre stage on 22 August. The two-time Grammy-nominated singer will perform some of the songs that made him a defining voice of late 1990s and early 2000s R&B. These include Touch Me, Tease Me, Missing You and Living It Up.

From R&B to Hollywood

Tyrese Gibson speaks during Hollywood Confidential Salutes Actor And Singer Tyrese Gibson at The Montalban on June 24, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Picture via Prince Williams/Getty Images

Tyrese has spent more than two decades building a career across music and film.

His catalogue includes 2000 Watts, I Wanna Go There and Black Rose. His work with R&B supergroup TGT, alongside Ginuwine (who’s set to perform at the same event )and Tank, has further cemented his place in the genre.

Away from music, audiences know him as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise and for his role in Transformers.

Tickets are available at: www.ndlalaarena.co.za