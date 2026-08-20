Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu announce joint Maskandi album

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

20 August 2026

04:52 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The duo also announced their new single, Distance, featuring Feza.

Mawhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu

MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South African singers MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu have announced a joint Maskandi album.

The announcement was made at a launch event held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

The album is set to be released on 28 August 2026.

The project features several Maskandi artists, including Feza, Izingane Zoma, Mthandeni and Siya Ntuli.

The pair said the album aims to celebrate Zulu music while bringing together different generations of Maskandi musicians.

MaWhoo said the album represents more than a musical collaboration.

“This is more than an album; it is a movement. Lwah and I have always shared a deep love for our heritage, and bringing these incredible artists together, especially Feza and the legends, feels like we are building a bridge between the past and the future of Maskandi.”

New single released ahead of album

The duo also announced their new single, Distance, featuring Feza.

The song was released on Wednesday, 19 August.

Lwah Ndlunkulu said the project celebrates music and unity.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Standing on that stage with MaWhoo and our sisters, surrounded by so much talent, I felt the power of unity.

“This project is for the culture, for the queens, and for everyone who believes in the beauty of our music. Distance is just a taste of the fire we have coming.”

The launch also featured an exclusive screening of a documentary about the making of the project.

It follows MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu’s creative journey and the development of their collaboration.

The duo have also confirmed plans for a nationwide tour later this year. Official dates are expected to be announced soon.

Read more on these topics

music new album
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Sibiya’s ally Scharnick arrested outside Madlanga commission after clash with journalist [VIDEOS]
Elections 2026 Living in Joburg: Paper shortages, phone lines down and now your roads ‘can’t be fixed’
Courts ‘New facts’ emerge in Brown Mogotsi’s perjury case
Opinion Why dialogue between March and March and AfriForum is not betrayal
News Fake patients in Mpumalanga fuel medicine black market in neighbouring countries

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News