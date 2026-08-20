MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu announce joint Maskandi album

The duo also announced their new single, Distance, featuring Feza.

South African singers MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu have announced a joint Maskandi album.

The announcement was made at a launch event held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

The album is set to be released on 28 August 2026.

The project features several Maskandi artists, including Feza, Izingane Zoma, Mthandeni and Siya Ntuli.

The pair said the album aims to celebrate Zulu music while bringing together different generations of Maskandi musicians.

MaWhoo said the album represents more than a musical collaboration.

“This is more than an album; it is a movement. Lwah and I have always shared a deep love for our heritage, and bringing these incredible artists together, especially Feza and the legends, feels like we are building a bridge between the past and the future of Maskandi.”

New single released ahead of album

The duo also announced their new single, Distance, featuring Feza.

The song was released on Wednesday, 19 August.

Lwah Ndlunkulu said the project celebrates music and unity.

“Standing on that stage with MaWhoo and our sisters, surrounded by so much talent, I felt the power of unity.

“This project is for the culture, for the queens, and for everyone who believes in the beauty of our music. Distance is just a taste of the fire we have coming.”

The launch also featured an exclusive screening of a documentary about the making of the project.

It follows MaWhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu’s creative journey and the development of their collaboration.

The duo have also confirmed plans for a nationwide tour later this year. Official dates are expected to be announced soon.