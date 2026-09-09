Tamar Braxton to perform in Pretoria for the Ndala Arena Experience this December

Tamar Braxton is finally coming to South Africa, and fans are ready

Tamar was scheduled to perform at the 2015 BET Experience Africa in Johannesburg but withdrew because of serious health complications. So this December performance will mark her return to South Africa, not her first visit.

After years of waiting, R&B powerhouse Tamar Braxton is set to return to South African soil for a major December performance.

American R&B singer and television personality Tamar Braxton is heading back to South Africa. The star has been announced to perform at Ndala Areas on 16 December 2026.

Ndala made the highly anticipated announcement on its official social media pages. As a result, South African R&B fans immediately have something big to look forward to this festive season.

For many local fans, the performance carries extra significance. This is because Braxton was previously scheduled to perform in South Africa but never made it to the stage.

Why Tamar Braxton never performed in South Africa

Tamar Braxton performs during the Black Girl Magic Tour at Fox Theatre on 18 February 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Braxton was booked for the inaugural BET Experience Africa at Johannesburg’s Ticketpro Dome in December 2015. She would have shared the stage with major international and African acts including Maxwell, Raphael Saadiq, Young Thug, AKA, Flavour and Diamond Platnumz.

However, the singer was hospitalised after doctors discovered blood clots in both of her lungs. She subsequently cancelled her US tour dates and withdrew from the South African event to focus on her recovery.

Mary J Blige was later announced as her replacement at the BET Experience Africa. Now, more than a decade later, Braxton is scheduled to make the journey South once again.

Who is Tamar Braxton?

Born in Maryland in 1977, Tamar Estine Braxton comes from the famous Braxton musical family. She is the younger sister of Grammy-winning superstar Toni Braxton.

She began her career with The Braxtons before launching her solo career. Her debut self-titled album arrived in 2000. However, her 2013 comeback album Love and War transformed her career. The album arrived after a 13-year gap between studio albums and reached number two on the Billboard 200.

Braxton has also become a familiar television personality. In particular, she is known through the reality series Braxton Family Values, which gave audiences an intimate look at the famous musical family.

Expect the hits

South African fans can expect some of Braxton’s biggest songs. These include “Love and War”, “The One”, “All the Way Home”, “Let Me Know” and “My Man”.

Her powerful vocals and emotionally charged R&B catalogue have earned her a loyal international following. As a result, her long-awaited South African return is one of the festive season’s standout entertainment moments.

For fans who remember the disappointment of 16 December 2015, this could finally be the night Tamar Braxton gets her South African moment.