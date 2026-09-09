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Jack White to perform in Joburg and Cape Town this December

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

9 September 2026

03:12 pm

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South African rock fans have something seriously loud to look forward to.

Jack White performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jack White performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on 14 January 2023 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

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Grammy-winning musician Jack White is heading to South Africa for his long-awaited debut tour, with performances scheduled for Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The Grammy-winning rock star will bring his explosive live show to South Africa for the first time.

The former White Stripes frontman will bring his distinctive blend of blues, garage rock and raw guitar energy to local audiences, marking a major moment for fans who have followed his career for decades.

Jack White is bringing the hits

White is expected to showcase music spanning his remarkable career, including material from his time with The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, alongside his successful solo work.

Known for his electrifying stage presence, unpredictable performances and unmistakable guitar style, White has built a reputation as one of modern rock’s most influential musicians.

His South African shows also come at an exciting time for the artist as he continues promoting his latest musical chapter.

A new album adds to the excitement

Jack White performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Jack White performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on 14 January 2023, in Inglewood, California. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

White’s arrival in South Africa coincides with the release of new music, giving fans another reason not to miss the shows.

The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has remained fiercely committed to an old-school approach to music, often championing vinyl, analogue recording and independent creativity. That attitude has helped cement his reputation far beyond his chart success.

For South African audiences, seeing the rock icon perform live promises to be a very different experience from watching his legendary performances online.

Cape Town and Joburg are getting the rock star

The tour will take White to Cape Town and Johannesburg, giving fans in two of the country’s biggest music cities the opportunity to experience his live show. White’s career includes multiple Grammy wins and a catalogue that has influenced generations of rock musicians.

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His work with The White Stripes, particularly songs such as Seven Nation Army, helped turn him into a global rock heavyweight. The song itself has gone far beyond music, becoming one of the world’s most recognisable sporting anthems.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night

With his reputation for intense performances, South African fans can expect plenty of guitar-driven energy when he takes the stage.

His debut tour could also introduce a new generation of local listeners to the artist’s extensive catalogue. For fans who have waited years to see the rock legend on home soil, the countdown has officially begun.

Dates :Johannesburg: Friday, 11 December 2026 at The Old Park Station
Cape Town: Monday, 14 December 2026 at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

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