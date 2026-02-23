‘I do not take that lightly’: Singer Bucie returns with emotional performance at Stella Soirée

Beloved songstress Bucie made a powerful return to the stage over the weekend.

After years of growth, reflection, and quiet reinvention, Bucie stepped back into the spotlight on Saturday night for The Soirée Lover’s Edition by Stella Artois, delivering a performance that felt both nostalgic and newly awakened.

The intimate gathering brought together music lovers dressed for romance and refinement, but it was Bucie’s presence that truly defined the evening. From the moment she walked onto the stage, there was a noticeable shift in the room.

Cheers erupted, phones lifted into the air, and fans sang along to every lyric as though no time had passed.

‘I have poured my heart into this music’

Regarded by many as a legend in the industry, Bucie admitted that the title still humbled her.

“It is truly humbling. I do not take that lightly at all,” she said. “I have been in this industry for many years, and to still be recognised, respected, and celebrated means everything to me. I have poured my heart into this music, into every lyric and every performance.”

For Bucie, being called a legend was never about status. It was about impact.

“To be called a legend tells me that the music has lived in people’s hearts beyond just the moment it was released. That is a blessing. I am grateful for the journey, for the lessons, and for the people who have grown with me through every season.”

Healing entertainment

Saturday’s set was carefully curated to reflect that journey. Rather than simply delivering a string of hits, Bucie approached the performance as a shared emotional experience.

“They can expect pure healing entertainment,” she explained ahead of the show. “I am very intentional about the energy I bring on stage. It is not just about singing songs people know and love. It is about creating a moment where everyone feels connected, safe, and free.”

And that intention translated powerfully on stage. The atmosphere shifted between soulful stillness and joyous sing-alongs.

Couples swayed together. Friends embraced. There was nostalgia, there was soul, and there was an undeniable sense of release.

“I wanted people to leave feeling lighter than when they arrived,” Bucie said. “My set is always about emotion and experience.”

A new chapter

The performance also marked the beginning of a new chapter. Bucie revealed that she had been working on fresh material, with a new single set for release next month.

“It feels fresh but still very much me,” she shared. “I have been in a reflective space creatively, and this new music carries growth, maturity, and a deeper understanding of myself as a woman and as an artist. I cannot wait for my fans to hear it and to connect with this new chapter.”

For the singer, however, the biggest milestone in her career was not an award or a chart-topping single. It was on her return.

“My comeback into the music industry, taking time away and then finding the courage to return, was not easy. It required faith, healing, and confidence in who I am,” she said.

Saturday night proved that the embrace from fans was still warm and unwavering.

“Coming back and being embraced the way I have been reminded me that purpose does not disappear. That moment meant more to me than any award or chart position. It was personal, powerful, and affirming.”