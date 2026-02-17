Makhadzi announces Pretoria comeback show after being cleared by doctors

Limpopo superstar Makhadzi is officially ready to reclaim the stage.

Award-winning singer and dancer Makhadzi has been cleared to return to work following the car accident that left her hospitalised late last year.

The Matorokisi hitmaker confirmed this through her company, Makhadzi Entertainment. The company said that doctors have given her the green light to resume performing after weeks of recovery.

The star was involved in a car accident on 31 December 2025. She was later admitted to hospital, with medical professionals advising her to take 10 weeks of rest. At the time, fans across South Africa flooded social media with well-wishes and prayers for her recovery.

Makhadzi’s recovery

In a statement released after her latest check-up in Polokwane, her team shared the positive news.

“Makhadzi Entertainment confirms that as of Friday, 13 February 2026, Makhadzi has been cleared to return to work by her doctors. The doctors are happy with her recovery, and after going through all the checks, they are satisfied with her recovery,” the statement read.

Speaking about her healing journey, Makhadzi expressed gratitude to those who stood by her during the difficult period.

“I am feeling good and would like to thank all the staff members, the nurses, and the doctors from Netcare Pholosho in Polokwane for taking care of me from day one,” she said.

Despite being on bed rest, the energetic performer did not completely step away from music. Her team revealed that she has been in the studio working on new material during her recovery. Furthermore, she is teasing fresh hits for fans.

To mark her official return, Makhadzi has announced a major comeback show scheduled for 1 May 2026 at Fountains in Pretoria. The performance is expected to draw thousands of supporters.

For her loyal fanbase, this comeback is more than just another concert. It is a celebration of resilience, faith and the unstoppable spirit that has made Makhadzi one of South Africa’s most beloved performers.