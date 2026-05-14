Rebirth of Ubuntu returns to Joburg Theatre with star-studded line-up and orchestra

The concerts will take place at Joburg Theatre later this month.

The Rebirth of Ubuntu concert is set to return to the Joburg Theatre for two nights on 29 and 30 May 2026.

The event is curated and produced by guitarist and composer Billy Monama.

The production brings together heritage, cultural diversity and contemporary South African music. This year marks the fifth edition of the concert, themed “50 Years of Youth Legacy.”

Capitec has been announced as the headline sponsor for this year’s edition.

Monama said the collaboration reflects shared values between the partners.

“This alliance with Capitec mirrors our joint vow to access, inclusion, and real community change,” he said.

“Together, we champion social good, culture, and storytelling to lift communities through art and heritage.”

Capitec’s Head of Brand and Communications, Asha Patel, said the sponsorship aligns with the bank’s broader cultural and social commitments.

“Capitec is thrilled to sponsor the Rebirth of Ubuntu concert, a celebration of South Africa’s rich musical heritage and cultural diversity,” she said.

“The concert’s vision not only honours the legends that shaped the country’s sound but also inspires the next generation to carry that legacy forward. Our support of this vision reflects our commitment to empowering communities and investing in the future of South African creativity.”

Rebirth of Ubuntu concert 2026 line-up

The 2026 line-up includes Lira, Zoë Modiga, Vusi Nova and Tutu Puoane. Monama will also perform as part of the ensemble.

The concert will be supported by a 20-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Grammy-winning producer Joe Arthur. Guitarist and composer Jimmy Dludlu joins the programme as an honorary artist for the event.

Organisers say the production will blend orchestral arrangements with contemporary African music influences.

The concerts will take place at Joburg Theatre on 29 and 30 May 2026 at 19:30. Tickets range from R450 to R1 500 and are available through Webtickets.