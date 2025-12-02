Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

MultiChoice expands podcast line-up with two new shows

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

2 December 2025

05:06 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

This comes after MultiChoice unveiled eight original podcast shows in March to air on its DStv platforms.

Podcast

Picture: iStock

MultiChoice’s channel Mzansi Wethu has added two new podcasts to its line-up on DStv.

The channel airs podcasts on channel 163 from Monday to Friday at 9.30pm, with continued broadcasts on Saturdays at 9pm and 9.30pm.

This comes after MultiChoice unveiled eight original podcast shows in March to air on its DStv platforms.

ALSO READ: ‘Decrease prices’: Viewers react as DStv confirms cancellation of 4 channels and possible loss of more

Two new shows

The new additions are I’ve Been Through the Most and Justify Podcasts.

According to the channel, the shows “promise to deliver more thought-provoking and authentic conversations that dig deeper into real-life experiences and social issues”.

I’ve Been Through the Most Podcast takes audiences on an emotional journey, with guests sharing personal stories of challenges and healing.

Justify Podcast focuses on discussions about business, culture and everyday struggles.

Mzansi Wethu podcast line-up

Mzansi Wethu continues to air unfiltered, loud, and humour-filled conversations alongside the new additions.

The weekday line-up now includes Spreading Humours, Against the Wall with Skeem GP, L-tido Podcast, I’ve Been Through the Most Podcast, and Justify Podcast.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Saturdays, the channel continues its evening programming with Awkward Dates with Lasizwe at 9pm and Couples Exchanging Phones at 9.30.

NOW READ: Amapiano leads Ukhozi FM New Year’s crossover top 10

Read more on these topics

Multichoice podcast

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Municipal failures laid bare as AGSA reports R2.32bn water tanker expenditure
Courts Murder conspiracy probe launched over ‘threats’ as Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourned
South Africa Feeling year-end fatigue? Here’s why
Opinion Ramaphosa’s promises of integrity have failed to curb corruption in 7 years
News These are the 15 Durban beaches to avoid this December and why

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp