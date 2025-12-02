MultiChoice expands podcast line-up with two new shows

This comes after MultiChoice unveiled eight original podcast shows in March to air on its DStv platforms.

MultiChoice’s channel Mzansi Wethu has added two new podcasts to its line-up on DStv.

The channel airs podcasts on channel 163 from Monday to Friday at 9.30pm, with continued broadcasts on Saturdays at 9pm and 9.30pm.

Two new shows

The new additions are I’ve Been Through the Most and Justify Podcasts.

According to the channel, the shows “promise to deliver more thought-provoking and authentic conversations that dig deeper into real-life experiences and social issues”.

I’ve Been Through the Most Podcast takes audiences on an emotional journey, with guests sharing personal stories of challenges and healing.

Justify Podcast focuses on discussions about business, culture and everyday struggles.

Mzansi Wethu podcast line-up

Mzansi Wethu continues to air unfiltered, loud, and humour-filled conversations alongside the new additions.

The weekday line-up now includes Spreading Humours, Against the Wall with Skeem GP, L-tido Podcast, I’ve Been Through the Most Podcast, and Justify Podcast.

On Saturdays, the channel continues its evening programming with Awkward Dates with Lasizwe at 9pm and Couples Exchanging Phones at 9.30.

