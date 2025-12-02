Amapiano leads Ukhozi FM New Year’s crossover top 10

The most voted song will officially usher listeners into the new year.

Ukhozi FM has announced the top 10 songs competing for the 2025 New Year’s crossover title, popularly known as Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka.

The most voted song will officially usher listeners into the new year. Voting closes on 31 December at 12 noon.

This year’s list is led by Amapiano tracks and its subgenres, like the popular three-step style songs.

The KwaZulu-Natal genre Maskandi features once with Umafikizolo’s Uyoncengwa Unyoko. Sjava’s gospel hit Uyena also made the list.

The top 10 songs were selected from the top 20 tracks released by the station last month, encouraging listeners to vote for their favourites.

The final list was unveiled on Monday, 1 December, at Mojos Carwash and Shisanyama in Durban.

Top 10 Songs

Ukhozi FM New Year’s crossover top 10. Picture: Screenshot

Eligibility and judging

The station previously announced that the competition is open to solo artists, bands and music producers aged 18 and over. Songs must be original or legally sampled and officially playlisted on Ukhozi FM.

Eligible tracks must have been released between 1 January, 2024 and 31 October, 2024 and be available on digital platforms. Songs containing explicit language or inappropriate content are ineligible.

Listeners can vote by sending an SMS with the word “INGOMA” followed by the letter of their chosen song to 32253. Each SMS costs R1.50. Free messages are not accepted.

