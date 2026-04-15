Munch Betta: DJ Zinhle and Oskido team up for new SA health and wellness podcast

Munch Betta is hosted by music legends Oskido and DJ Zinhle, alongside medical expert Dr Tamara Pheiffer.

Longtime friends and collaborators DJ Zinhle and Oskido will feature on a new lifestyle podcast, Munch Betta, a fresh, engaging health and wellness podcast that launched on Spotify in early March 2026.

They will also tap into the expertise of medical expert Dr Tamara Pheiffer (often referred to as Dr T) to deliver relatable conversations on nutrition, fitness, sleep, gut health, sugar, alcohol, belly fat, and everyday habits that impact long-term well-being.

All this to encourage listeners to make smarter food and lifestyle choices while “munching” on practical advice in a fun, non-judgmental way.

@spotifyafrica We’re turning the volume up on health and wellness 🎙️ Join @oskidoibelieve , @DJZinhle and @DrTamaraPheiffer on this journey with the Munch Betta Podcast. 🥬 https://open.spotify.com/episode/2pdF4KkAl96hPrJWSjl96T?si=yfeCEoAlTx2dzf2AZGX0hA&t=3&pi=JBLY9Z6aTXSRp ♬ original sound – Spotify Africa

The trio of hosts combines celebrity experiences with professional advice, making complex health topics accessible and entertaining. Episodes are filmed at Spotify’s Johannesburg video podcast studio, so many are available as video podcasts too.

An intimate launch event in Johannesburg celebrated the show, which is set to explore key areas of health, fitness, wellness and nutrition. It focuses on real-life challenges, especially those faced by artists and busy professionals, while offering small, actionable changes to improve daily life.

Popular topics covered so far include: gut health and better food choices, the hidden impacts of sugar, why bad habits are your worst enemy, quality sleep: environment, habits, and why it matters for focus and longevity, alcohol and drinking culture in social and entertainment scenes, remedies for stubborn belly fat (stress, sugar, inflammation, sleep) and high-functioning lifestyles and mental wellness.

The podcast debuted in March, with new episodes typically dropping on Mondays.

It launched exclusively on Spotify and is produced in partnership with Spotify Africa, which has been promoting it heavily across social media.