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Newzroom Afrika ‘taken aback’ by Masechaba Mposwa’s abrupt resignation announcement

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By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

2 minute read

10 April 2026

02:34 pm

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Masechaba Mposwa joined Newzroom Afrika in early 2024 after stints at SABC and eNCA. She gave no reason for her abrupt exit.

Prominent South African broadcaster Masechaba Mposwa announced on Thursday that she is leaving her role as anchor of Newzroom Afrika's Weekend Report with immediate effect.

Prominent South African broadcaster Masechaba Mposwa announced on Thursday that she is leaving her role as anchor of Newzroom Afrika’s Weekend Report with immediate effect. Photo: X, @masechabamposwa

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Prominent South African broadcaster Masechaba Mposwa announced on Thursday evening that she’s leaving her role as anchor of Newzroom Afrika’s Weekend Report on DStv Channel 405 with immediate effect.

She made the announcement on the social media platform X and thanked viewers for making the show a success since she joined the channel in 2024.

She gave no reason for her abrupt exit, sparking shock and simultaneous praise for her professionalism in reaction to the announcement.

The channel’s official position

The Citizen reached out to the news channel for comment, and Newzroom Afrika said:

“As a matter of policy, Newzroom Afrika does not typically comment on the departure of anchors or other staff, however we were taken aback by the abrupt announcement as we had not yet begun contract renewal discussions with Masechaba.”

Because of the abrupt nature of Mposwa’s announcement, the channel has yet to name a replacement to host the show moving forward.

“Despite this, we continue to wish her the best. Further details regarding any programme refresh will be shared in due course,” added Newzroom Afrika.

No word on a replacement host

Mposwa joined the channel’s news team on 29 March 2024 as the anchor of its Weekend Report (a weekend morning show on DStv channel 405). Similar to her resignation announcement, she announced her arrival on X around that time, expressing excitement about the role.

Before joining Newzroom Afrika, she held a brief position as a government spokesperson. She has also worked across various platforms as a corporate MC, voice-over artist, life coach, and educator.

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