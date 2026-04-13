Mzansi Magic announces Bioskop line-up to spotlight local storytelling

The channel introduced a special theme for April titled "AmaSequel Aserious".

Mzansi Magic has announced its April Mzansi Bioskop line-up, focusing on local storytelling and emerging talent.

The channel has introduced a special theme for April titled AmaSequel Aserious, aimed at profiling filmmakers and young creatives contributing to South Africa’s film industry.

The films will air every Sunday at 7pm and feature a range of local productions reflecting different aspects of South African life.

The channel said the initiative aims to highlight local stories and support the growth of South Africa’s creative sector by providing opportunities for producers, writers, directors and on-screen talent.

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April line-up

The April schedule includes four sequel films:

5 April – Shela Sisi

The film follows a 21-year-old student at Soweto Technical College as she navigates a new relationship. It stars Nombulelo Mpungose, Ntando Mazibuko, Yandisa Khumalo and Zinhle Xuma.

12 April – Lil Bandz 2: Umculo Nob’cwebe

The story centres on two Maskandi artists trying to honour their late collaborator. It stars Kere Nyawo, Thulani Didi and Yololwethu Makhathu.

19 April – Secret Weapon 2

The film follows a chef returning from Europe who attempts to revive a struggling restaurant. It stars Thobeka Ndwandwe, Tyson Mathonsi, Sithabile Mngadi and Phumzile Kubeka.

26 April – Lerato Wethu

A coming-of-age story about a teenager balancing her interest in robotics with family expectations. It stars Boikanyo Bothlale, Nkateko Mabunda, Tshiamo Molobi, and Alex Sono.

May line-up

The themed showcase will continue into May with additional titles, including:

Umkhwenyana Use’bharini (3 May)

Spy Makhelwane 2 (10 May)

Lekompo 2 (17 May)

Mamazala 2 (24 May)

Masibe Umndeni (31 May).

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