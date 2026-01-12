‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Hamnet’ triumph at Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet won in the lead actor category for his role in 'Marty Supreme'



“One Battle After Another” reigned supreme at the Golden Globes on Sunday, winning best comedy, while “Hamnet” sprung a surprise by taking best drama film at the splashy Hollywood ceremony.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s screwball thriller “One Battle After Another,” which centres on an ageing revolutionary played by Leonardo DiCaprio, led the night by winning four of its nine nominations.

It also collected awards for best director, best screenplay, and best supporting actress for Teyana Taylor at the lavish Globes gala. This event is a key stepping stone on the road to the Oscars in March.

“You guys are being so generous with this affection for me and this film, and I’ll take it,” beamed Anderson.

US actress Teyana Taylor poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for “One Battle After Another” during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 11 January 2026. Picture: Etienne Laurent/ AFP

His film, a rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids, and white supremacists, has connected with audiences and critics. This comes at a time when the United States is deeply polarised.

But in the closely watched lead actor category, DiCaprio was passed over in favour of Timothée Chalamet’s performance. Chalamet played an ambitious 1950s table tennis player in “Marty Supreme.”

“I’m in a category with many greats; this category is stacked. I look up to all of you,” said Chalamet, who also bested George Clooney (“Jay Kelly”) and Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”).

Chalamet said his four previous Globes losses “make this moment that much sweeter” before thanking his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

‘Hamnet’ upset

(L/R) US singer Audrey Nuna, Mark Sonnenblick, South Korean-US singer EJAE and South Korean singer Rei Ami, winners of the Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” pose in the press room during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 11 January 2026. Picture: Etienne Laurent / AFP

The Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals, widening the field of stars in attendance.

The night’s final award was its biggest surprise.

Canadian producer Seth Rogen (L) and US actress Chase Sui Wonders, winners of the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Award for “The Studio,” pose in the press room during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 11 January 2026. Picture: Etienne Laurent / AFP

“Hamnet,” a tragic literary adaptation that imagines the life of William Shakespeare and his wife as they cope with the death of their son, took best drama.

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler’s period horror film about the segregated South of the 1930s, had been expected to prevail.

“I loved the book, but I felt there was really only one filmmaker on the face of the planet who could tell the story,” said Steven Spielberg, a producer on the movie. He then handed the microphone to director Chloe Zhao.

French-US actor Timothée Chalamet poses in the press room with the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for Marty Supreme during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 11 January 2026. Picture: Etienne Laurent / AFP

Zhao, the Chinese-born director of best picture Oscar winner “Nomadland,” dedicated the award to “Hamnet” cast and crew members. They had lost their loved ones while making this film.

She also pointedly thanked Coogler. He honed his trade together with Zhao at the Sundance film labs set up by the late Robert Redford.

Jessie Buckley, playing Shakespeare’s grief-stricken wife Agnes, won best drama actress honours.

“Sinners,” which surprised moviegoers with its eclectic mix of vampires, politics, race relations, and blues music, had to settle for best score. It also received the Globes’ recent — and vaguely defined — “best cinematic and box office achievement” award.

“Sentimental Value,” a Norwegian family dramedy, took best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgård.

Rose Byrne won for best comedy actress for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” Netflix’s musical mega-hit “KPop Demon Hunters” won best song and best animated film.

The Globes also honour the best in television. Searing teen murder saga “Adolescence” topped the section with four wins. Meanwhile, “The Pitt” won best drama and “The Studio” took the best comedy prize.

‘BE GOOD’

British actor Owen Cooper poses in the press room with his award for Best Supporting Actor in Television for “Adolescence” during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 11 January 2026. Picture: Etienne Laurent /AFP

Brazilian thriller “The Secret Agent,” set during the country’s military dictatorship in the 1970s, won best non-English-language film award. It also won best actor for Wagner Moura.

Its director, Kleber Mendonça Filho, tried to make a political point, but was played off the stage by music.

“This is a very important moment in time and history to be making films here in the US, in Brazil,” he began.

”America’s young filmmakers make films’

US director Ryan Coogler, US producers Zinzi Evans and Sev Ohanian pose in the press room with the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award for “Sinners” during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 11 January 2026. Picture: Etienne Laurent / AFP

Several celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne, and Wanda Sykes, walked the red carpet sporting pins with the message “BE GOOD”.

The badges are part of a tribute to Renee Good. Her fatal shooting by a federal agent has sparked renewed protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“Let’s do the right thing,” said Jean Smart, after winning best comedy series actress for “Hacks”. She was also wearing a pin.