Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Original ‘Sarafina!’ cast reunites after 35 years

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

15 June 2026

03:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The musical, written by the late Mbongeni Ngema, was first staged in 1987.

Dumisani Dlamini

Legendary performer Dumisani Dlamini plays Crocodile in Sarafina! Picture: X/Twitter

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Members of the original cast of Sarafina! will reunite for a special 56-minute performance as part of The Market Theatre’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The anniversary festival kicks off on Friday, 19 June and will run until Sunday, 21 June 2026.

The Sarafina! reunion brings together Baby Cele, Dieketseng Mnisi, Dumisani Dlamini, Nhlanhla Ngema and several other original cast members.

The musical, written by the late Mbongeni Ngema, was first staged in 1987 and later became one of South Africa’s most internationally recognised productions.

It was adapted into a film directed by Darrell Roodt and starring Whoopi Goldberg and Leleti Khumalo. The film premiered in 1992.

The reunion coincides with South Africa’s annual commemoration of the 1976 student uprisings.

@mthobisimkhize43

@Soweto Theatre @Joburg Theatre @sarafina https://www.sowetotheatre.com/?fbclid=IwRlRTSASWuxRleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAo2NjI4NTY4Mzc5AAEeiE0lRW3g5N-_IRxzELjWVrRXtDkpUj4Jev8rh3NqGt2USX–SjVQbil9WDQ_aem_YWdncwB2KU0ukjVZrQzcTvq-z0DB

♬ original sound – MTHOBISI

Market Theatre’s 50th anniversary celebrations

The anniversary will be celebrated through a series of performances, discussions and exhibitions from 19 to 21 June 2026.

Artistic director Greg Homann said the weekend-long programme highlights the theatre’s commitment to South African storytelling.

“We have curated the whole birthday weekend experience not only in memory of the past, but as a commitment that the Market Theatre will always be home to the South African story in as authentic a way as possible, told by voices from all backgrounds,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The programme will include a production titled Let’s Meet at The Market, a series of conversations and exhibitions tracing the institution’s history.

The Market Theatre and the Baxter Theatre will also stage RISE ’76: The Story of June 16th, a new play written and directed by Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni.

Read more on these topics

market theatre theatre

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court hears Cat Matlala’s ex hasn’t withdrawn affidavit amid fingerprint dispute
News Patients at risk as fake doctors become more difficult to identify, warns Sama
News Gauteng traffic chief Samuel Mashaba suspended over R300m cocaine scandal
Courts Zimbabwean man loses court bid to overturn Home Affairs ban over fake permanent resident permit
News 586 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa, with 268 on first flight

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News