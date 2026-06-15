Red Bull Symphonic 2026 Day 1: A beautiful spectacle that probably deserved a better ending

The two sold-out shows were held at the Montecasino Outdoor Events Area this past weekend.

Red Bull Symphonic returned to Johannesburg this past weekend with two sold-out shows at the Montecasino Outdoor Events Area.

The production brought together Sun-El Musician, Dlala Thukzin, conductor Chad Hendricks and a full symphonic orchestra.

From the moment we arrived at registration, it was clear that a great deal of thought had gone into the event. The stage was not only massive but visually striking and well-executed.

The attention to detail extended beyond the stage. The bars and restroom areas maintained the same high standards.

The toilets remained clean throughout the evening, with necessities such sanitary pads, tampons, wet wipes, and hand lotion available for guests. The bar area was also efficient, with multiple service points helping to keep queues moving.

While the overall presentation was impressive, the seating arrangement was less than ideal. Audience members were seated shoulder-to-shoulder, leaving little to no room for movement. Although the event moved outdoors this year from its traditional theatre setting to accommodate larger crowds, the layout presented another challenge.

Because all seats were on the same level, audience members who stood up to dance often blocked the view of those seated behind them. Security personnel attempted to manage the situation, but some people continued to stand throughout. This is where the traditional theatre format used in previous editions arguably had the advantage because its sloped seating ensured clearer sightlines, even when people got up to dance.

Performances

The evening opened with a powerful and spiritual performance by Mnqobi Yazo.

From there, the audience was treated to a parade of guest performers, including Mlindo The Vocalist, Msaki, Simmy and Thatohatsi, each bringing their own flavour to Sun-El Musician’s set.

Dlala Thukzin maintained the energy with appearances from Babes Wodumo, Zee Nxumalo, and Babalwa M, among others.

At just over two hours, the show moved at such a pace that it felt as though it ended almost as quickly as it had begun. The show started at 6:50pm and ended at approximately 8:50pm.

Perhaps the biggest criticism of the night was the ending itself. The abrupt conclusion created confusion, as many audience members remained seated, believing the show had paused briefly, only to realise moments later that it had ended.

There was no clear farewell or formal closing segment to thank the orchestra, guest performers and audience.

Nevertheless, Red Bull Symphonic once again delivered a memorable musical experience and showcased the versatility of South African music through the power of a live orchestra.

For all its minor flaws, the music remained the star of the show.