Refilwe Modiselle on taking her first book to the Moscow International Book Fair

Modiselle was part of the delegation chosen by the department of sport, arts and culture to attend the fair.

In her first attempts as an author, media personality Refilwe Modiselle was chosen by the department of sport, arts and culture as one of the 12 authors to attend the Moscow International Book Fair.

“I never really thought that I would be headed to Russia on a book fair, my first international book fair. I didn’t anticipate that my taking Zizi to the world…that it would happen so quickly,” Modiselle told The Citizen soon after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Moscow International Book Fair, also called the 27th International Book Fair for high-quality fiction and nonfiction, took place from 4-7 December in Moscow, Russia.

Modiselle published her first book, Zizi’s World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes, in late June this year.

The book is a story that encourages children to celebrate their individuality.

“I’m grateful, because it just shows that the impact that Zizi’s doing is really being seen and recognised. I love that the department is seeing how intentional the work has been in being able to also represent us out there in the rest of the world and share our experiences with the rest of the world.”

SA authors in Russia

The department supported 12 authors to represent South Africa at the book fair.

The older of the Modiselle sisters in the industry said she didn’t know the exact criteria for the 12 South African authors selected for the fair.

“Judging from the diverse aspect of the representatives and the delegates, I think it was just from the aspect of my book speaking to inclusivity.”

The Citizen reached out to the department to ask whayt criteria were used and hadn’t received a response at the time of publication. Its response will be added to the story should it come.

Earlier this year, there was an uproar among those who weren’t part of the South Africa delegation at the Cuba Book Fair, including broadcaster Unathi Nkayi and other Patriotic Alliance-affiliated authors.

Part of the delegation to Russia were authors Siphesihle Shabalala, Martelize Faber, Thabiso Mahlape and Shafinaaz Hassim.

“It was incredible to see the observation of literature taken so seriously in Moscow at that book fair,” says Modiselle about her time in Moscow.

Modiselle was particularly impressed by the number of book stands and visitors at the fair.

“There was a whole queue and line outside just for people to get into the book fair.”

“Another thing that stood out for me was the love that people shared for South Africa, the intrigue and enthusiasm that they’d have when they came to our stand.”

“What the numbers were like from day one until the last day, in terms of the amount of support and the numbers that trickled through. The most beautiful part was the love that was received just from people coming to the South African stand and the amount of interest that these people actually had from the different authors that were displayed.

She says it’s the kind of experience she’d love other South African authors to go through.

“I mean there is a big language barrier, but somewhere somehow we managed to get through that language barrier.”

She adds that she and other authors sold a few copies.

Modiselle the author

Modiselle’s book is centred on Zizi, a bright, confident girl with albinism. She said the Russian audience was particularly interested in her and her story.

“It was a bit of an eye-opener to be able to engage with people who are not so familiar with this story of a person with albinism and now they’re seeing this live. So it was a very interesting experience being at the Moscow International Book Fair.”

“From the time that the book was launched at the end of June and the work that has been done, I mean two billboards I released in collaboration with Massive Outdoor, to just promo campaign that was run on social media, to the things I post all the time…there’s no doubt that the department would just ignore such a beautiful offering. I pray there’s more to come.”

