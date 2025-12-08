Russia recruitment case: Radio presenter granted R30k bail, but blocked from leaving SA

Nonkululeko Mantula had requested her passport be returned so she could attend a conference in Venezuela.

A radio broadcaster and four other individuals accused of recruiting South Africans to join the Russian military have been granted bail.

SAfm presenter Nonkululeko Mantula appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday alongside her four co-accused — Xolani Ntuli, Sifiso Mabena, Siphamandla Tshabalala, and Thulani Mazibuko.

They face charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

Radio presenter and co-accused granted bail

During Monday’s proceedings, state prosecutor Pieter Erasmus informed the court that the state did not oppose the release of any of the accused on bail.

The court also learned that Ntuli has a prior conviction for reckless and negligent driving dating back to 1993.

At the time, he was a minor and paid a fine following the conviction.

“The previous conviction against the accused is rather an old conviction,” Erasmus said.

Mantula was granted bail of R30 000, while Ntuli was released on R15 000.

Mazibuko, Tshabalala, and Mabena were each released on bail of R5 000.

The magistrate instructed that all the accused’s passports remain with the police and prohibited them from applying for new travel documents.

The court also ordered that they not leave South Africa, with Mantula required to notify the investigating officer of any domestic travel 48 hours in advance.

The case was postponed to 10 February 2026 for further investigations.

“Should you fail to return to court, the court will authorise a warrant for your arrest.

“Should you breach your bail conditions, you’ll then be arrested, brought to court and kept in custody until your case has been finalised,” the magistrate told the accused.

Travel and work requests

Earlier, Mantula, who serves as co-chairperson of the Brics Journalists Association, requested her passport be returned so she could attend a conference in Venezuela.

She was scheduled to depart on Tuesday, according to her lawyer.

“To suggest that she should not be allowed to travel outside the borders of the Republic is akin to the state saying she be unemployed because that is effectively what she does for a living,” the lawyer said.

He added: “It is actually the source of her livelihood.”

She also requested the return of her laptop, citing the need for it for work.

Erasmus opposed the requests, describing Mantula as the “main planner”.

“It is our contention that we have a strong case against her.

“It will put an unnecessary strain on the investigating officer to keep tabs on her when she travels, and we request the court to disallow her to travel for the duration of this trial.”

He further revealed that she had travelled “numerous” times this year, including five trips to Russia in September alone.

“Unfortunately that is the consequence of getting involved in these types of offences,” Erasmus said.

Regarding her laptop, he stated that it was seized under the Cybercrimes Act.

“The downloading has not even started yet. That will take its own course at its own pace,” the prosecutor said, adding that it would be “impossible” to return the computer at this stage.

Arrests

Mantula was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 November upon returning from an international trip for her alleged role in recruiting South Africans to serve in the Russian military.

Mazibuko, Tshabalala, and Mabena were arrested earlier at the airport following a tip-off that they were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They were removed from the boarding gate after appearing suspicious and referred to the Hawks.

Ntuli was arrested on 28 November at his home in Springs, Ekurhuleni, as he prepared to board a flight to Russia.

Former MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has also been linked to the recruitment scandal, with the Hawks continuing their investigation.

