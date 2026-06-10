SABC to broadcast Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin’s Red Bull Symphonic special

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is set to broadcast Red Bull Symphonic Afro House happening at Montecasino in Johannesburg this weekend.

The event, featuring Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin, takes place on Saturday, 13 June and Sunday, 14 June.

The television broadcast will air on SABC1 on Sunday at 7.30pm.

The show will see the two artists perform with a full symphonic orchestra conducted by Chad Hendricks.

This year’s edition marks the first time two artists have headlined a Red Bull Symphonic production together.

Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager for video entertainment at SABC1, said the broadcaster is proud to partner with Red Bull Media House.

“SABC1 is intentional about the partnerships it builds. We look for properties that are deeply rooted in South African culture, that reflect how our audiences live, what they love, and who they are.

“Red Bull Symphonic is exactly that. It is a world-class production that belongs to Mzansi, and we are proud that Red Bull Media House chose SABC1 as the home for this broadcast.”

Reaching a wider audience

This year’s event sold out, with 10 000 tickets made available across two nights.

Hendricks said the television broadcast will allow more South Africans to experience the production.

“Red Bull Symphonic has always been about pushing the boundaries of what live music can be. This broadcast partnership with SABC1 means we can extend that ambition to millions of South Africans who couldn’t be in the room.

“It’s important because music, and the arts, [are] for all. It makes the circle bigger and brings this wonderful sonic offering into the homes of all South Africans.”

The show will also be available on SABC Plus.