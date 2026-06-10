This quick and easy avocado guacamole combines creamy avocados, fresh tomatoes, coriander and a touch of spice for a crowd-pleasing dip that's ready in just 10 minutes.

This year, skip the usual greasy bites and heavy finger foods when whipping up match-day snacks for the World Cup, and add guacamole to the line-up instead.



From loaded guacamole and crunchy avo toast bites to biltong-and-avo skewers or spicy avo salsa with jalapeños, there are endless ways to serve up snacks Mzansi style.



Today, we’re giving game-day tradition the ultimate dip upgrade with a quick, fresh avocado guac.



Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and stoned

2 medium tomatoes, seeds removed and roughly chopped

5 ml (1 tsp.) ground cumin

1 red chilli, finely chopped (optional)

4 spring onions, sliced

30 ml (2 tbsp.) lemon juice

30 ml (2 tbsp.) finely chopped fresh coriander

2,5 ml (1/2 tsp.) smoked paprika

Lemon wedges, to serve

Corn chips, to serve

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine. Cover and allow to stand for 10 minutes for the flavours to develop. Garnish your guacamole and serve.

Recipe of the day: Quick, match-day avocado guacamole Fresh, colourful and ready for kick-off: this easy avocado guacamole combines ripe South African avocados, tomatoes, spring onions, coriander and a hint of spice for a lighter match-day snack, served with crunchy corn chips and lemon wedges. Author: South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and stoned

2 medium tomatoes, seeds removed and roughly chopped

5 ml (1 tsp.) ground cumin

1 red chilli, finely chopped (optional)

4 spring onions, sliced

30 ml (2 tbsp.) lemon juice

30 ml (2 tbsp.) finely chopped fresh coriander

2 ,5 ml (1/2 tsp.) smoked paprika

Lemon wedges, to serve

Corn chips, to serve

Fresh coriander, to garnish Instructions Place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine. Cover and allow to stand for 10 minutes for the flavours to develop. Garnish the guacamole and serve.

Recipe by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA).