This quick and easy avocado guacamole combines creamy avocados, fresh tomatoes, coriander and a touch of spice for a crowd-pleasing dip that's ready in just 10 minutes.
This year, skip the usual greasy bites and heavy finger foods when whipping up match-day snacks for the World Cup, and add guacamole to the line-up instead.
From loaded guacamole and crunchy avo toast bites to biltong-and-avo skewers or spicy avo salsa with jalapeños, there are endless ways to serve up snacks Mzansi style.
Today, we’re giving game-day tradition the ultimate dip upgrade with a quick, fresh avocado guac.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and stoned
- 2 medium tomatoes, seeds removed and roughly chopped
- 5 ml (1 tsp.) ground cumin
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped (optional)
- 4 spring onions, sliced
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) lemon juice
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) finely chopped fresh coriander
- 2,5 ml (1/2 tsp.) smoked paprika
- Lemon wedges, to serve
- Corn chips, to serve
- Fresh coriander, to garnish
Method:
- Place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine.
- Cover and allow to stand for 10 minutes for the flavours to develop.
- Garnish your guacamole and serve.
Recipe of the day: Quick, match-day avocado guacamole
Fresh, colourful and ready for kick-off: this easy avocado guacamole combines ripe South African avocados, tomatoes, spring onions, coriander and a hint of spice for a lighter match-day snack, served with crunchy corn chips and lemon wedges.
Ingredients
- 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and stoned
- 2 medium tomatoes, seeds removed and roughly chopped
- 5 ml (1 tsp.) ground cumin
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped (optional)
- 4 spring onions, sliced
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) lemon juice
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) finely chopped fresh coriander
- 2,5 ml (1/2 tsp.) smoked paprika
- Lemon wedges, to serve
- Corn chips, to serve
- Fresh coriander, to garnish
Instructions
- Place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine.
- Cover and allow to stand for 10 minutes for the flavours to develop.
- Garnish the guacamole and serve.
Recipe by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA).