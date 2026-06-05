‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ finds a new home for season 3

The new season will premiere on 4 July.

The Masked Singer South Africa is returning for a new season.

The South African Film and Television Award-winning show has found a new home on SABC 2 and will premiere on 4 July.

Season three will feature 16 celebrities competing in disguise for the Golden Mask Trophy.

Singer Holly Rey won the inaugural season as Lollipop, while actor Warren Masemola claimed the season two title as Giraffe.

Familiar faces return

Comedian Mpho Popps will return as host.

The panel of celebrity detectives will once again consist of Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba, J’Something and Sithelo Shozi.

Anele Mgudlwa, co-founder and CEO of Rose and Oaks Media, said viewers can expect a bigger production this season.

“Expect the wow factor that made The Masked Singer South Africa the talk of the town, but multiply it by at least three. It’s going to be wild!” she said.

“You won’t believe your eyes when the personalities behind the Masks are revealed. We’re talking mega-mega stars. And the Masks themselves are absolutely out of this world.”

The Masked Singer South Africa’s new home

Robyn Verweij, acting head of SABC 2, said the channel was a natural fit for the programme.

“With The Masked Singer South Africa’s irresistibly entertaining format, high-profile personalities and proven ability to charm viewers of all ages, SABC 2 is the perfect home for Season 3,” she said.

“It’s set to be another massive hit, with entire families putting their theories about the masks to the test from the comfort of their couches.”

The show will air on Saturdays at 7pm, with rebroadcasts airing on Thursdays at 9 pm on SABC 1 and Fridays at 1.30pm on SABC 2.