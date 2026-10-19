Proteas in trouble after day two of rain-hit Test against Australia

When stumps were drawn on Monday, South Africa had reached 97/5 in their first innings.

After a slow start to the second Test, Australia were in control, but there was still a lot of cricket to play against the Proteas after two days of limited action in Gqeberha.

At the close of play on Monday, the SA team were on 97/5, with only 43 overs having been bowled over the first two days of the match. Temba Bavuma was on 41 runs not out after facing 108 balls overnight, and Wiaan Mulder was unbeaten on two off 15.

Resuming their first innings at 20/2 in the final session of the day, after play was delayed due to rain, the home side were unable to gain any real traction.

After waiting patiently for play to get underway after tea, the SA team were placed under early pressure when debutant Marques Ackerman fell in the third over of the day, caught behind for just six runs after facing 38 balls overnight.

Soon afterwards, Matthew Breetzke was also caught behind, getting an outside edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off a Micthell Starc delivery after contributing four runs.

And the Proteas continued to tumble. Ryan Rickelton, who was given a life when he was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne in the slips on 26, was also caught behind just two overs later after hitting 31 off 51.

Seam bowler Scott Boland led Australia’s attack, taking 4/31 as he played a key role to put the hosts on the back foot.