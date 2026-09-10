Sean Paul to perform his hottest hits in South African concerts this December

Sean Paul confirms South African takeover

The dancehall superstar is turning up South Africa with three explosive December shows this summer.

South African music lovers are getting a major dose of dancehall this summer, with Grammy Award-winning global superstar Sean Paul confirmed to perform across three cities in December.

The Jamaican hitmaker will bring his high-energy live show to Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban, promising audiences a party packed with some of the biggest anthems of his career. His three-city South African tour kicks off at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on Thursday, December.

He then heads to SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Friday, 4 December, before wrapping up the tour at Durban ICC on Sunday, 6 December.

From Jamaica to global superstar

Singer Sean Paul performs on stage during day 27 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on December 15, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Picture via – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Born Sean Paul Francis Henriques in Kingston, Jamaica, Sean Paul emerged from Jamaica’s vibrant dancehall scene in the 1990s before becoming one of the genre’s biggest international stars.

His breakthrough came with his 2002 album Dutty Rock, which transformed him from a Jamaican dancehall favourite into a global chart phenomenon.

The album delivered massive hits, including Gimme the Light and Get Busy, with the latter becoming one of the defining party songs of the early 2000s.

His career has since stretched across more than three decades, with him becoming known for his distinctive voice, energetic delivery and ability to move effortlessly between dancehall, reggae, pop and R&B.

Get Busy, Temperature and more

Fans attending the shows can expect a setlist filled with nostalgia and major dancefloor moments. His catalogue includes Temperature, We Be Burnin‘, Like Glue and Got 2 Luv U, while his collaborations have introduced his sound to entirely new audiences.

He has also appeared on major international hits, including Beyoncé’s Baby Boy, while working with artists such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Sia and Clean Bandit. That crossover appeal has helped Sean Paul remain relevant across generations.

South Africa is ready for dancehall

Sean Paul’s music has enjoyed a particularly strong following in South Africa, where dancehall, reggae and Caribbean-influenced sounds have long been part of the local party culture.

From Durban’s beachfront nightlife to Pretoria’s energetic entertainment scene and Cape Town’s summer crowds, his December shows are expected to attract fans who have grown up with his biggest hits.

Blu Blood’s Shaaista and Osman Osman said they were excited to bring the international star back to South African audiences.

The tour is presented by Blu Blood and Fire Water Earth Productions, in association with Spring Water SA, KFM, 947 and East Coast Radio as the official broadcast partners for Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban, respectively.

With only three performances confirmed, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early.

No under-threes are permitted, while children under 12 are not allowed in the Golden Circle or General Standing areas.

Three cities. One dancehall icon. And a December guaranteed to get South Africa busy.

Tickets start from R750 and are available exclusively through Blu Blood Tickets.