Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Shebeshxt under investigation in attempted murder case in Limpopo

Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

27 October 2025

11:18 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the Murder and Robbery Unit has intensified its investigations, with an arrest imminent.

Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt is being investigated in an attempted murder case. Picture: official.shebeshxt /Instagram

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is being investigated in an attempted murder case by the South African Police Service in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, Shebeshxt allegedly opened fire on a man in Polokwane after a road rage incident a week ago.

“Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has directed that the Murder and Robbery Unit take over the investigation. They should investigate with a view to arrest,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told The Citizen on Monday.

The case was opened at the Westernburg Police Station.

Shebeshxt reportedly got into an altercation with the driver last week. After tempers flared, the Ambulance rapper allegedly shot the other driver, who is now in a critical condition in the hospital.

Ledwaba added that the Murder and Robbery Unit’s investigations have been intensified.

“The team is tightening loose ends and an arrest is imminent at this stage.”

ALSO READ: ‘He must be arrested’ – Shebeshxt slammed for slapping a fan

Shebeshxt controversies

The 30-year-old rapper from Lebowakgomo hasn’t been a public figure for a long time. Still, there are enough controversies surrounding his name, as though he’s been in the industry for more than a decade.

In 2022, an attempted murder case was opened against him following an incident where Shebeshxt was accused of stabbing a man in his hometown.

RELATED ARTICLES

In early 2024, a video of Shebeshxt assaulting what is thought to be one of his fans went viral. It was not clear what led to this altercation.

In another assault caught on camera, Shebeshxt can be seen beating one of his fans with a bottle. The fan appeared to grab the rapper’s arm as he performed on stage.

In another recorded act of violence in 2025, Shebeshxt was shown pulling out a knife, trying to stab a person who seemingly aggravated him.

NOW READ: Kelly Khumalo cancels her 20th anniversary event

Read more on these topics

attempted murder Investigation Limpopo

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mbalula responds to R1.7m Libya trip on Adriano Mazzoti’s luxury jet
News Zuma Foundation distances itself from fundraising initiatives to repay Zuma’s R28.9m legal bill
Rugby ‘Flabbergasted’ Bulls seek clarity after referee’s decision costs them dearly
News Kiernan AKA Forbes ‘did not murder’ Anele Tembe, his father says
News Zuma’s MK party rejects claims it’s funded by Louis Liebenberg [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now