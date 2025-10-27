Shebeshxt under investigation in attempted murder case in Limpopo

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the Murder and Robbery Unit has intensified its investigations, with an arrest imminent.

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is being investigated in an attempted murder case by the South African Police Service in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, Shebeshxt allegedly opened fire on a man in Polokwane after a road rage incident a week ago.

“Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has directed that the Murder and Robbery Unit take over the investigation. They should investigate with a view to arrest,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told The Citizen on Monday.

The case was opened at the Westernburg Police Station.

Shebeshxt reportedly got into an altercation with the driver last week. After tempers flared, the Ambulance rapper allegedly shot the other driver, who is now in a critical condition in the hospital.

Ledwaba added that the Murder and Robbery Unit’s investigations have been intensified.

“The team is tightening loose ends and an arrest is imminent at this stage.”

ALSO READ: ‘He must be arrested’ – Shebeshxt slammed for slapping a fan

Shebeshxt controversies

The 30-year-old rapper from Lebowakgomo hasn’t been a public figure for a long time. Still, there are enough controversies surrounding his name, as though he’s been in the industry for more than a decade.

In 2022, an attempted murder case was opened against him following an incident where Shebeshxt was accused of stabbing a man in his hometown.

Shebeshxt assaulting a fan.. pic.twitter.com/FWRS3lxgbc — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 19, 2024

In early 2024, a video of Shebeshxt assaulting what is thought to be one of his fans went viral. It was not clear what led to this altercation.

Shebeshxt tried to stab a fan with a very big knife during an argument. pic.twitter.com/QH5EmPnXtE May 18, 2025

In another assault caught on camera, Shebeshxt can be seen beating one of his fans with a bottle. The fan appeared to grab the rapper’s arm as he performed on stage.

Imagine being hit with a bottle because you pulled your favourite while he's Performing



Shebeshxt must get some counseling he's not in prison no more doesn't have to act in a violent manner pic.twitter.com/nTOqvhvuft — S I H L E T H E P L U G (@RealSihleIV) November 21, 2023

In another recorded act of violence in 2025, Shebeshxt was shown pulling out a knife, trying to stab a person who seemingly aggravated him.

NOW READ: Kelly Khumalo cancels her 20th anniversary event