Aviation authority probes fatal helicopter crash in Northern Cape

The pilot was ferrying the aircraft from Elandsvlakte to Olifantshoek when it crashed.

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating two crashes over the weekend that resulted in the death of three people.

On Sunday, three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Danielskuil in the Northern Cape.

Helicopter crash

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said the agency is investigating the crash.

“The AIID can confirm that an Alouette helicopter (registration ZU-RAL) crashed at Danielskuil in the Northern Cape on Sunday, 26 October 2025. All three occupants on board — a pilot and two other people — were fatally injured,” Majola said.

‘Fire destroyed the aircraft’

Majola added that the pilot was ferrying the aircraft from Elandsvlakte to Olifantshoek when it crashed.

“The aircraft crashed in Kurumanheuwels in Danielskuil. The helicopter was substantially damaged by the impact force, and the post-impact fire destroyed the aircraft.

“Investigators have been dispatched to the site where a preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website 30 days from the day of this accident,” Majola said.

The AIID extended its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Emergency landing

In another incident on Sunday, a light aircraft crashed into a school tuckshop in Alberton after making an emergency landing on the rugby field at Hoërskool Alberton.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services, the instructor and student, who were conducting a final evaluation flight for a private pilot licence, experienced engine failure, forcing an emergency landing.

Matric exams

Majola said the crash involved a Tecnam P92 Echo aircraft with the registration ZU-BJX.

“There was damage to the aircraft and the school building after the emergency landing. The aircraft had departed from Rand Airport for a Private Pilot Licence skills test and was returning to the same airport when this accident occurred.

“The aircraft is believed to have experienced an engine stoppage that resulted in a forced landing. An AIID investigator was dispatched to the site to collating evidence for a final report that will be issued once the investigation is complete,” Majola said.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said the crash will not affect schooling activities or the ongoing National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

