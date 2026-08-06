Skye Wanda signs with Zakes Bantwini’s Mayonie Productions

Skye Wanda previously worked with Zakes Bantwini on his album 'Echoes of Botanical Gardens'.

Singer and songwriter Skye Wanda has signed with Mayonie Productions, the entertainment company founded by Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Zakes Bantwini.

Skye Wanda said joining the record label felt like a natural move for her.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Mayonie Productions family.

“I’ve always believed in creating music that is honest, soulful and timeless, and I’m grateful to be working with a team that truly understands my vision,” she added.

Releasing new music under Mayonie Productions

Skye Wanda has built her career through solo releases and collaborations across the South African music industry.

She previously worked with Bantwini on his album Echoes of Botanical Gardens, including the single Focus.

She said she is looking forward to releasing new music and continuing to grow as an artist.

“I’m looking forward to creating incredible music, growing as an artist and sharing this new chapter with my supporters.”

Zakes Bantwini on signing Skye Wanda

Bantwini said Skye Wanda’s artistry made her a natural fit for the label.

“Skye Wanda is one of the most gifted and unique artists of her generation. Her voice, creativity and authenticity are extraordinary.”

He said their previous collaboration confirmed they worked well together.

“We’ve already experienced what we’re capable of creating together through Echoes of Botanical Gardens. Bringing her into the Mayonie Productions family is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Bantwini added that the label aims to support artists in building long-term careers.

“We believe in building careers with purpose, creating music that stands the test of time and taking African talent to the world. Skye embodies everything we stand for, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”