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French Montana to headline two massive South African shows this December

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

6 August 2026

03:10 pm

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Karim Kharbouch, known by his stage name French Montana, at the MTV Africa Music Awards on June 6 in Durban, South Africa. The awards were held at Chief Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre, and saw the best local talent Africa has to offer as well as a studded guest list including international celebrity Khloe Kardashian. (Picture via Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo)

Karim Kharbouch, known by his stage name French Montana, at the MTV Africa Music Awards on June 6 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images

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French Montana is returning to South Africa this December for two exclusive shows. He will be the main act at the first-ever Afrotrax festival series.

The international rapper will perform in Cape Town on Friday, 4 December. He will then take to the stage in Johannesburg on Saturday, 5 December. This gives local fans a chance to experience one of hip hop’s biggest names live.

French Montana has built a career with a string of international hits, including Unforgettable Feat, No Stylist, Pop That and Ain’t Worried About Nothin’.

His catalogue also includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, including Drake, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Cardi B, Swae Lee and Chris Brown. These collaborations have helped him rack up billions of streams worldwide.

The festival opens at The Ostrich Farm in Cape Town on Friday, 4 December, running from 2pm until midnight. It then moves to The Canvas in Johannesburg on Saturday, 5 December. There, gates open at 1pm, and festivities continue until 11pm.

Beyond the headline performance, festivalgoers can expect a full day of entertainment featuring local artists and DJs, food vendors, lifestyle activations, premium hospitality experiences and large-scale stage production.

Organisers say Afrotrax is about creating a platform that showcases Africa’s creative energy while connecting audiences with leading international talent.

“Afrotrax represents a new chapter in African live entertainment. Our vision is to build a platform that celebrates African culture while connecting audiences with some of the most influential artists in the world. Launching the brand with French Montana is a significant milestone for us and the beginning of something much bigger.”

Each city will offer a different atmosphere. The Johannesburg edition at The Canvas promises an energetic urban festival experience. Meanwhile, Cape Town’s event at The Ostrich Farm will embrace the city’s outdoor summer lifestyle.

Organisers have also confirmed that additional performers, support acts, VIP experiences and hospitality packages will be announced in the coming weeks.

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Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available exclusively through Playy. With this in mind, fans are encouraged to register early to secure priority access and receive updates ahead of the highly anticipated events.

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