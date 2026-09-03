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Soweto Kota Festival postponed three days before event due to ‘severe weather advisory’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

3 September 2026

04:41 pm

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The event was scheduled for 5 and 6 September.

Soweto Kota Festival postponed

Soweto Kota Festival 2026 postponed. Picture: Supplied

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The Soweto Kota Festival has been postponed three days before it was due to take place.

The ninth annual festival was scheduled for 5 and 6 September at the Elkah Cricket Oval, also known as Elkah Stadium, in Rockville, Soweto.

The festival’s line-up included Lamiez Holworthy, Jobe London, Tracy, Mr X, Uncool MC, Tman Xpress and Mkeyz.

Soweto Kota Festival new dates

Organisers announced that the event will now take place on 12 and 13 September.

They said the postponement follows consultations with key stakeholders and severe weather warnings issued by authorities.

“This decision was made with the safety and enjoyment of our attendees in mind, ensuring that the festival remains a secure and family-friendly experience,” the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers told The Citizen that tickets are valid for the new dates and that they will share refund details with ticket buyers who wish to get a refund.

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