Soweto Kota Festival postponed three days before event due to ‘severe weather advisory’

The event was scheduled for 5 and 6 September.

The Soweto Kota Festival has been postponed three days before it was due to take place.

The ninth annual festival was scheduled for 5 and 6 September at the Elkah Cricket Oval, also known as Elkah Stadium, in Rockville, Soweto.

The festival’s line-up included Lamiez Holworthy, Jobe London, Tracy, Mr X, Uncool MC, Tman Xpress and Mkeyz.

Organisers announced that the event will now take place on 12 and 13 September.

They said the postponement follows consultations with key stakeholders and severe weather warnings issued by authorities.

“This decision was made with the safety and enjoyment of our attendees in mind, ensuring that the festival remains a secure and family-friendly experience,” the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers told The Citizen that tickets are valid for the new dates and that they will share refund details with ticket buyers who wish to get a refund.