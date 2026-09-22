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Fibre-maxxing made easy: Pink Lady apple breakfast bowl

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

22 September 2026

01:06 pm

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Apples are one way to increase your daily fibre intake.

Fibre-maxxing breakfast bowl

Pink Lady apple breakfast bowl. Picture: Supplied

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Adding more fibre to your diet does not have to mean making major changes to what you eat.

Apples are one way to increase your daily fibre intake. A medium apple with its skin contains about two to four grams of fibre, depending on its size.

The growing interest in “fibre-maxxing” has also put more focus on foods that can help people increase their fibre intake. Apples can be eaten on their own, sliced into porridge or added to baked dishes.

One option is a breakfast bowl made with oats, apple, peanut butter, pistachios and pomegranate seeds.

Pink Lady Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients

  • Rolled oats
  • Smooth peanut butter
  • Pink Lady apples, sliced
  • Chopped pistachios
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Honey
  • Milk or a non-dairy alternative, if making overnight oats

Method

  1. Cook the rolled oats according to the instructions on the packet.
  2. Transfer the oats to a serving bowl.
  3. Add a spoonful of smooth peanut butter.
  4. Top with the sliced apples, chopped pistachios and pomegranate seeds.
  5. Drizzle with honey and serve.
  6. Make it overnight
  7. TIP – For a quicker breakfast, prepare overnight oats the night before. Soak one cup of rolled oats in one cup of milk or a non-dairy alternative. Cover and leave in the fridge overnight. In the morning, add the peanut butter, sliced apple, pistachios, pomegranate seeds and honey before serving.

*This recipe is courtesy of Pink Lady®

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Pink Lady apple breakfast bowl

Fibre-maxxing breakfast bowl

  • Author: Pink Lady®/Chad January

Ingredients

    • Rolled oats

    • Smooth peanut butter

    • Pink Lady apples, sliced

RELATED ARTICLES

    • Chopped pistachios

    • Pomegranate seeds

    • Honey

  • Milk or a non-dairy alternative, if making overnight oats

Instructions

  1. Cook the rolled oats according to the instructions on the packet.

  2. Transfer the oats to a serving bowl.

  3. Add a spoonful of smooth peanut butter.

  4. Top with the sliced apples, chopped pistachios and pomegranate seeds.

  5. Drizzle with honey and serve.

  6. Make it overnight

  7. TIP – For a quicker breakfast, prepare overnight oats the night before. Soak one cup of rolled oats in one cup of milk or a non-dairy alternative. Cover and leave in the fridge overnight. In the morning, add the peanut butter, sliced apple, pistachios, pomegranate seeds and honey before serving.

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