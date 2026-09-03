Over 50 artists to perform at FNB Scorpion Kings Live

The event will take place at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 19 September.

More than 50 artists will take to the stage at FNB Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg later this month.

Scorpion Kings Live lineup

The lineup brings together some of South Africa’s biggest names across amapiano, Afro-soul, hip-hop and other genres.

Among the artists set to perform are Ami Faku, Msaki, Nobuhle, Nokwazi, Nkosazana Daughter and Mlindo The Vocalist.

The amapiano lineup includes Daliwonga, Young Stunna, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Toss, Tman Xpress, LeeMckrazy and MaWhoo.

The event will also feature hip-hop artists Blxckie and Nasty C, while veteran performer Ringo Madlingozi will bring his experience to the stage.

Other artists on the lineup include Busiswa, Lady Du, Busta 929, Semi Tee and Njelic.

The organisers said the event presents a celebration of South African music and culture, with artists from different generations and genres sharing the stage.

‘Incorporating music, fashion, food, and entertainment’

Scorpion Kings Live will also feature several brand partnerships.

Organisers said the partnerships will extend the experience beyond the performances, incorporating music, fashion, food, transport and entertainment.

SABC1 has joined the event as the Official Broadcast Partner, while GalxBoy will serve as the Official Merch Distribution Partner.

Gautrain is the Official Transport Partner. Sprite is the Official Refreshment Partner and Castle Lite is the Official Beer Partner.

McCafé and RocoMamas will participate as Official Activations Partners, with activations planned for fans attending the event.

Scorpion Kings Live will take place at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 19 September.