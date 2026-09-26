God of War’s Christopher Judge hails ubuntu in first SA visit at Comic Con Africa

Judge's portrayal of Kratos earned him global recognition.

Hollywood actor Christopher Judge, best known for his role as Kratos from the video game God of War, says his first visit to South Africa has been nothing short of overwhelming, describing the country’s people and spirit as “magnificent” and “oozing ubuntu”.

Judge made his first appearance at Comic Con Africa on Friday, 25 September.

Kratos

The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival kicked off on Thursday, with Saturday’s tickets completely sold out.

Judge’s portrayal of Kratos earned him global recognition, including Best Performance at The Game Awards 2022 and Best Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, cementing Kratos as one of gaming’s most complex and recognisable figures.

Visiting SA lifelong dream

Speaking to The Citizen, Judge said visiting South Africa had been a lifelong dream destination.

“As an American, being here for the first time, it’s something I’ve dreamt about since I was a child, and man, it’s magnificent. It’s wonderful people, wonderful and beautiful, and it’s overwhelming, to tell the truth,” he said.

Warmth of South Africa

Asked what stood out most, Judge pointed to the warmth of South Africans.

“What I’ve experienced so far is just how kind and beautiful everybody is. You hear all this stuff in America that’s not true. To come and experience the love here is just wonderful, man.”

Ubuntu

Referencing the African philosophy of ubuntu, popularised globally by figures like Nelson Mandela and even Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise, Judge said he felt it everywhere he went.

“Constantly. Everywhere. It truly oozes from the earth, and from the people, it just magnifies it. It really is amazing.”

Judge’s reflections highlight how South Africa’s cultural ethos continues to resonate with international visitors, reinforcing ubuntu’s message of shared humanity and interconnectedness.

Appearances

Judge will appear at Comic Con Africa from 25 to 27 September, participating in panel discussions, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities.

Comic Con Africa 2026 is also hosting a diverse lineup of stars, including veteran American actor Richard T. Jones (The Rookie, Narcos, Hawaii Five‑O), appearing 25-27 September for panels and signings;

Alison Sealy‑Smith, the Barbadian‑Canadian voice of Storm in X‑Men: The Animated Series and X‑Men ’97; and the Rick and Morty cast – Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty), and Spencer Grammer (Summer) – meeting fans from 24 to 26 September with their Emmy‑winning animated hit.