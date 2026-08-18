Fashion royalty: Zendaya’s red carpet Spider-Man style

From Madrid to Rome and London, Zendaya has turned every premiere into a fashion moment.

Actress and singer Zendaya is not only having a huge fashion moment, she’s creating it.

The trendsetting beauty shows us how it’s done on the red carpet with different looks every time she walks the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Holland.

Spider-Man actress Zendaya is proving that a blockbuster movie premiere can be just as exciting on the red carpet as it is on the big screen.

As she travelled across the globe promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress has embraced a clever fashion strategy, using each city to inspire a different look.

With popular stylist Law Roach helping create the visual story, Zendaya has leaned heavily into spider-inspired details while serving some seriously memorable couture.

A celestial moment in London

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For a London photocall, Zendaya stepped out in a spectacular John Galliano creation from the designer’s Spring 1997 collection.

The midnight blue dress was covered in delicate charms, giving it an almost celestial quality. But the real showstopper was at the back. The dress featured a dramatic low open back finished with an intricate spiderweb design created from delicate chains.

It was vintage fashion with a distinctly Zendaya twist, proving once again why she is one of the most closely watched stars on the red carpet.

Rome gets the Italian treatment

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When Zendaya arrived in Rome, the fashion rules changed. Roach revealed that he and the actress “only wear Italian when in Italy”, making her vintage Giorgio Armani gown a fitting choice.

The star wore a striking spiderweb gown from Armani’s Spring 1990 collection. The archival piece perfectly connected her fashion story to the city, while Tiffany & Co jewellery added a polished finishing touch.

The decision to revisit fashion history also highlighted Zendaya’s ability to make archival designs feel fresh rather than dated.

Madrid goes glamorous and dramatic

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For the Madrid premiere, she opted for Christian Cowan, wearing a strapless black gown from the designer’s Fall 2026 collection.

The dress featured a dramatic fringed skirt and a glamorous 1940s-inspired silhouette. Vintage lace and silk elements brought old Hollywood energy to the look, while the modern styling gave it a contemporary Spanish feel.

She completed the outfit with black pumps and accessories from Rolex and Stéfère Jewellery, keeping the overall look sophisticated but suitably dramatic for a superhero premiere.

The bride of Spider-Man

Picture: Instagram

Then came another headline-making London moment.

Zendaya traded her signature black for bridal white in a Tamara Ralph Fall 2026 couture gown. The structured creation featured a striking golden spider positioned at the back, turning the actress into the ultimate Bride of Spider-Man.

The look was playful, glamorous, and completely on theme without feeling like a costume.

Her co-star Holland also joined the fashion conversation, wearing a sophisticated black cherry look finished with an arachnid tie brooch.

From vintage Galliano and Armani to contemporary Cowan and Ralph, Zendaya’s premiere wardrobe is doing more than promoting a movie. It is creating a fashion narrative of its own, one spiderweb at a time.