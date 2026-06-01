TEEKS announces South African tour

The tour will open in Cape Town on 27 August.

New Zealand singer-songwriter TEEKS will tour South Africa in August 2026 as part of his Live in South Africa series.

The artist is known for his soul-infused music and tracks, including Remember Me, Into You and Without You.

The tour will open in Cape Town on 27 August at Old Biscuit Mill. The second show takes place in Durban on 28 August at The Station.

The final performance will be held in Johannesburg on 30 August at Marks Park as part of the Parklive Jozi Festival.

The Johannesburg date forms part of the Parklive Jozi Festival programme, which features multiple artists across a day-long live music event.

“As promised. South Africa, I will see you in late August! I’m so excited to finally make the trip and perform for you. Tickets for Parklive go live [at] 9am today. For Cape Town and Durban, please hit the link in my bio for first access. See you soon,” Teeks announced on Instagram.

Ticket access for the Cape Town and Durban shows opens next week, while tickets for Parklive Jozi Festival are available on the Parklive Jozi Festival website.

More supporting acts for all shows are yet to be announced.