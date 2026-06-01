Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tie the knot in a private London ceremony [PICS]

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are now officially married.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner reportedly married during an intimate ceremony in London.

According to reports, the couple exchanged vows at the iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall, a venue famous for hosting celebrity weddings.

Sources say that Dua and Callum wrote their own heartfelt vows, with both becoming visibly emotional as they promised their lives to each other in front of their closest loved ones.

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The ceremony was brought to life with simple yet elegant white-and-blush flower arrangements, and guests recall that the bride’s sister quietly played a gentle tune on the piano as the couple walked down the aisle together after being pronounced married.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by a small group of close friends and family, making it a private and emotional occasion rather than a star-studded spectacle.

Photos circulating online show the newlyweds leaving the venue hand in hand as guests showered them with confetti and rose petals.

Dua reportedly looked effortlessly elegant in a custom Vivienne Westwood white, bridal-inspired outfit complete with a dramatic Stephen Jones hat, while Callum kept things classic in a tailored navy suit by Burberry.

The wedding marks a major milestone for the couple, who first sparked romance rumours in early 2024. Fans quickly became invested in their relationship as the pair were spotted together at public events, on holiday and supporting each other’s careers.

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Their romance moved fast, and by the end of 2024, engagement rumours were confirmed, sending social media into a frenzy.

While the London ceremony was reportedly low-key, it may only be the beginning of the celebrations. Reports suggest the newlyweds are preparing for a larger wedding event in Sicily, Italy, where a host of famous faces from the music and entertainment industry are expected to join the festivities.

Names such as Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and even Sir Elton John have been linked to the guest list.

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For fans, the wedding feels like the perfect chapter in a romance that has largely avoided drama and public controversy. Instead, Dua and Callum have built a reputation as one of the industry’s most stylish and loved couples.

Now, after months of speculation and excitement, it appears the pair have finally made it official.

Congratulations are pouring in from fans around the world as Mr and Mrs Turner begin their next adventure together.