Here are the top 10 things to do at Comic Con Africa this weekend

This year's spotlight falls on Christopher Judge, the acclaimed actor and voice artist best known for bringing God of War's Kratos to life.

With Comic Con Africa set to dominate the Heritage Day long weekend, thousands will flock to the National Exhibition Centre in Johannesburg.

The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival kicked off on Thursday, with Saturday’s tickets completely sold out.

Comic Con Africa

Comic-Con offers fans a four-day experience of cosplay, international celebrities, autograph and photograph opportunities, gaming, tech, and more.

Comic Con Africa runs from 24 to 27 September.

Spotlight

This year’s spotlight falls on Christopher Judge, the acclaimed actor and voice artist best known for bringing Kratos to life in the award‑winning God of War video game series.

Judge’s portrayal of the iconic character earned him global recognition, including Best Performance at The Game Awards 2022 and Best Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, cementing Kratos as one of gaming’s most complex and recognisable figures.

Teal’c

Beyond gaming, Judge is celebrated for his role as Teal’c in Stargate SG‑1, appearing in more episodes than any other cast member.

His television credits include MacGyver, The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air, and Sirens, while his voice work extends to X‑Men: Evolution, where he portrayed Magneto.

Judge will appear at Comic Con Africa from 25 to 27 September, participating in panel discussions, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities.

Other celebs at the Con include:

Richard T. Jones

The acclaimed American actor with a three‑decade career across Judging Amy, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Hawaii Five‑O, Narcos, and currently The Rookie. He’ll appear from 25 to 27 September for panels, signings, and photo ops.

Alison Sealy‑Smith

The Barbadian‑Canadian voice actress best known as Storm in X‑Men: The Animated Series and X‑Men ’97. Her iconic performance defined superhero storytelling, with additional credits in Silver Surfer, Spider‑Man, and Sailor Moon.

Rick and Morty cast

Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty), and Spencer Grammer (Summer) bring the Emmy‑winning animated hit to life. Fans can meet them from 24-26 September and dive into the cult interdimensional adventures.

So, if you are going to Comic Con Africa this weekend, here are the top 10 things to do: