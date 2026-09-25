Here are the top 10 things to do at Comic Con Africa this weekend

This year's spotlight falls on Christopher Judge, the acclaimed actor and voice artist best known for bringing God of War's Kratos to life.
With Comic Con Africa set to dominate the Heritage Day long weekend, thousands will flock to the National Exhibition Centre in Johannesburg.
The ultimate pop culture and gaming festival kicked off on Thursday, with Saturday’s tickets completely sold out.
Comic Con Africa
Comic-Con offers fans a four-day experience of cosplay, international celebrities, autograph and photograph opportunities, gaming, tech, and more.
Comic Con Africa runs from 24 to 27 September.
Spotlight
This year’s spotlight falls on Christopher Judge, the acclaimed actor and voice artist best known for bringing Kratos to life in the award‑winning God of War video game series.
Judge’s portrayal of the iconic character earned him global recognition, including Best Performance at The Game Awards 2022 and Best Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, cementing Kratos as one of gaming’s most complex and recognisable figures.
Teal’c
Beyond gaming, Judge is celebrated for his role as Teal’c in Stargate SG‑1, appearing in more episodes than any other cast member.
His television credits include MacGyver, The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air, and Sirens, while his voice work extends to X‑Men: Evolution, where he portrayed Magneto.
Judge will appear at Comic Con Africa from 25 to 27 September, participating in panel discussions, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities.
Other celebs at the Con include:
Richard T. Jones
The acclaimed American actor with a three‑decade career across Judging Amy, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Hawaii Five‑O, Narcos, and currently The Rookie. He’ll appear from 25 to 27 September for panels, signings, and photo ops.
Alison Sealy‑Smith
The Barbadian‑Canadian voice actress best known as Storm in X‑Men: The Animated Series and X‑Men ’97. Her iconic performance defined superhero storytelling, with additional credits in Silver Surfer, Spider‑Man, and Sailor Moon.
Rick and Morty cast
Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty), and Spencer Grammer (Summer) bring the Emmy‑winning animated hit to life. Fans can meet them from 24-26 September and dive into the cult interdimensional adventures.
So, if you are going to Comic Con Africa this weekend, here are the top 10 things to do:
- Artist Alley – Meet 200+ artists, from Marvel and DC veterans to local stars, and discover original art.
- Celebs & Series – Catch Christopher Judge (God of War), Richard T. Jones (The Rookie), and the voices of Rick and Morty.
- Five Stages – From cosplay competitions to anime game shows, every stage offers unique fan experiences.
- Gaming Hall – Dive into esports tournaments, free‑to‑play zones, and massive tech shopping activations.
- KidsCon Zone – Pokémon parties, Barbie and LEGO activations, foam dart ranges, and collectibles galore.
- Brand Activations – Interactive experiences from Disney+, Burger King, Vodacom, Capitec, and more.
- Cosplay All Day – Daily competitions, R10,000 championship prizes, and international cosplay stars.
- Shopping Specials – From Funko Pops to DnD dice, stationery, and exclusive Comic Con merch.
- Tabletop Gaming – Learn trading card games, play Dungeons & Dragons, and explore strategy boardgames.
- Book Nook – Meet authors, join quizzes, treasure hunts, and literary cosplay meet‑ups.