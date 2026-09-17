Ekurhuleni murders: Ninth woman found as Gauteng urges ePanic Button App

The semi‑naked body of a woman was discovered on Thursday on the side of the road in Dawn Park, wrapped in a sheet.

As police intensify investigations into the brutal murders of at least nine women in Ekurhuleni, the Gauteng Department of e‑Government has urged communities to make use of the Gauteng ePanic Button App in times of distress.

On Thursday, 17 September 2026, the semi‑naked body of a woman was discovered on the side of the road in Dawn Park, wrapped in a sheet.

Ninth body

Police have not yet confirmed her identity, saying a passerby found her. If linked, the series of killings would bring the toll to nine women – five in Kempton Park, two in Olifantsfontein, one in KwaThema, and now one in Dawn Park.

Department spokesperson Sithembiso Ndlovu said the province was “deeply saddened” by the discoveries.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, loved ones and communities affected by these horrific incidents,” he said.

Digital safety

Ndlovu stressed that Gauteng’s digital safety infrastructure supports law enforcement.

“Over the years, the province has invested significantly in public safety technology, giving Saps access to advanced tools for crime detection, investigation and intelligence gathering. These include an extensive CCTV network and integration with the Vumacam ecosystem, which provide investigative leads, movement tracking and digital evidence,” he said.

Technology

During the 2025/26 financial year, Gauteng had access to 7 271 Vumacam cameras and 960 provincial CCTV cameras.

“While technology alone cannot prevent every crime, it gives law enforcement an important advantage – faster access to information, improved situational awareness and stronger investigative capabilities,” Ndlovu added.

Condolences

MEC for e‑Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini conveyed condolences to the families.

“While nothing can erase the pain experienced by their loved ones, we want communities to know that law enforcement agencies have access to sophisticated technological resources that can assist investigations.

“We are committed to working with our public safety partners to ensure that technology strengthens the fight against crime and supports efforts to bring perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Panic button

The Department reaffirmed its commitment to expanding technology‑driven safety initiatives and urged residents to download the Gauteng ePanic Button App for emergency use.

How to download and register for the Gauteng ePanic Button App