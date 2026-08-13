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Travis Kelce says wedding to Taylor Swift was ‘best night of my life’

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

13 August 2026

12:18 pm

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A thousand people attended, including many celebrities, requiring nearby streets to be blocked off and a heavy police presence.

(L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP Picture via Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

(L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on 23 May 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Note to user: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP Picture via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

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American football star Travis Kelce described his secretive early July wedding to pop sensation Taylor Swift on Wednesday as “the best night of my life”.

“I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and, you know, had fun with us,” the Kansas City Chiefs player told a briefing.

“That’s pretty much all I’m taking away from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration.”

The couple, both 36, tied the knot over two days of celebrations at New York’s Madison Square Garden on 2 and 3 July.

“It’s kind of cool to be able to, you know, live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and, you know, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there,” the three-time Super Bowl winner told a briefing.

The event remains shrouded in mystery, as no images have been released. Moreover, the wedding was only subsequently confirmed by a statement from Swift’s spokeswoman and a message on the giant screens of the storied concert hall and sports venue.

Multiple tented entrances are visible outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. Swift and Kelce's official wedding plans are tightly under wraps. Picture via Kena Betancur / AFP
Multiple tented entrances are visible outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on 3 July 2026. Swift and Kelce’s official wedding plans are tightly under wraps. Picture via Kena Betancur / AFP

Little is known, other than that the ceremony was officiated by comedian/actor Adam Sandler. The couple were dressed by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior, and Swift wore Louboutin shoes.

A thousand people attended, including many celebrities, requiring nearby streets to be blocked off and a heavy police presence.

Picture: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that the newlyweds paid the city $160,000 to cover the resulting costs.

Journalist George Stephanopoulos said it was “so personal and so intimate,” despite the venue’s cavernous size.

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The head of the AMC cinema chain, Adam Aron, posted on X. He then deleted a message describing the couple’s vows as “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing.”

The couple made their relationship public two years ago and got engaged in August 2025.

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