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Rod Stewart cancels tour dates after heart surgery

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

12 August 2026

12:36 pm

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Stewart has recently cancelled several US shows over ill health

Rod Stewart performs at the Bassano Music Park on July 2, 2026, marking the official opening of the festival and his only exclusive stop in Italy for the ''One Last Time'' world tour. (Photo by Mimmo Lamacchia/NurPhoto) (Photo by Mimmo Lamacchia / NurPhoto via AFP)

Rod Stewart performs at the Bassano Music Park on 2 July 2026 for the ”One Last Time” world tour. Picture: Mimmo Lamacchia / NurPhoto via AFP

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British rock star Rod Stewart, 81, has cancelled forthcoming US tour dates after having a heart operation, his social media announced.

A message posted late on Tuesday on his Instagram page said the raspy-voiced rocker, known for hits such as “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, has “successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure”.

This procedure is to widen blocked or narrowed coronary arteries by interesting a tube that allows blood to flow more freely.

He had been due to play a series of US tour dates this month, including in Las Vegas.

Now, “on the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage”, his management said.

“Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

The spiky-haired singer and songwriter, who had a string of megahits in the 1970s and 1980s, has kept up a busy touring schedule despite his age.

He wrote in 2025:”I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds.”

Stewart has recently cancelled several US shows over ill health; however, most recently on Sunday in Cincinnati, due to what was described as “an unforeseen but minor medical procedure”.

In June, he cancelled a concert in California at the last moment after contracting laryngitis, but faced criticism for attending a World Cup match the next day.

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Later in June, he was seen receiving oxygen during a show in Utah and told the audience he had nearly fainted.

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