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Zonke teams up with Yanga Chief on ‘Mngan’am’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

13 August 2026

12:24 pm

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The song explores themes of connection and authenticity.

Zonke and Yanga Chief

Zonke and Yanga Chief. Picture: Supplied and Instagram

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South African singer, songwriter and producer Zonke has released a new single, Mngan’am, featuring rapper and songwriter Yanga Chief.

The song explores themes of connection and authenticity, with Yanga Chief’s contribution adding a hip-hop element to the track.

Working with Yanga Chief

Zonke said she featured Yanga Chief because she has always admired his music and creative style.

“I’ve always been a fan of hip-hop, and Yanga Chief is one of the artists whose creativity I genuinely admire.

“His writing, his delivery and the way he approaches music made him the perfect person to bring this song to life with me,” Zonke said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZONKE Peter Dikana (@zonkemusic)

Zonke will also headline the second edition of Ndlala Grandeur II later this month alongside international artists, including RL (Robert Lavelle Huggar), lead vocalist of American R&B group NEXT, Grammy Award-winning singer Mýa and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Ginuwine.

The event will take place at Ndlala Arena in Pretoria on 21 and 22 August.

According to the organisers, Ndlala Grandeur II forms part of the venue’s efforts to bring international live entertainment to South African audiences.

The event is also aimed at positioning Ndlala Arena as a destination for live events.

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A post shared by Ndlala Arena (@ndlala_arena)

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