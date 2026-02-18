Moshe Ndiki to host new Mzansi Magic reality series ‘Mgidi Moms’

The show will premiere in March on Mzansi Magic.

Actor and television presenter Moshe Ndiki has been announced as the host of Mzansi Magic’s new reality series Mgidi Moms.

Ndiki, who won the DStv Viewers’ Choice Award for Best TV Presenter in 2020, said returning to the channel felt like “returning home”.

“It is where all my dreams started and continue to live out – it feels so familiar,” he said.

He said he agreed to host the series because he believed it was time for culturally driven stories to be told by South Africans.

“I said yes to hosting Mgidi Moms because I thought, one, it is a fantastic concept, and two, it is about time that we see content told by us, for us,” he said.

Telling the Xhosa initiation journey

The show follows the traditional Xhosa initiation journey of young men and explores the process through the perspective of mothers who prepare and support their sons during the transition into manhood.

Each episode introduces a different mother as she navigates the planning and preparations leading up to her son’s initiation, including the emotional send-off and family celebrations that follow.

Ndiki said filming the show reminded him of his own initiation experience in 2009.

“Being a part of this show definitely reminded me of my own personal journey when I went through this rite of passage in 2009,” he said.

Mzansi Magic said the series offers a perspective on a cultural tradition that has historically been guided by men, while highlighting the role of mothers in supporting and honouring the rite of passage.

The Mzansi Magic original will premiere on 29 March, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 6pm.

