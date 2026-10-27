Barbara Moagi to host new family game show ‘Dlala Wethu’ on Wethu+

The show will premier on Wethu+ (DStv channel 163) on Sunday, 1 November.

Barbara Moagi is set to host Dlala Wethu, a new family game show premiering on Wethu+ (DStv channel 163) on Sunday, 1 November.

Moagi, also known as Baxbara, is a radio personality, multimedia content creator and entrepreneur.

She was also among the Top 30 contestants in the 2023 Miss South Africa competition.

What to expect from ‘Dlala Wethu’

The show will see two families from different generations compete in four rounds featuring challenges inspired by South African culture, humour and Wethu+ television trivia.

Contestants will test their knowledge of Mzansi and teamwork as they compete for cash, prizes and bragging rights.

Unlike traditional game shows, Dlala Wethu gives contestants opportunities to win prizes in every round, allowing families to secure rewards as they progress through the competition.

Prizes include cash, groceries and other rewards, with each round presenting a new challenge for the competing families. Moagi will guide contestants through the competition.

Dlala Wethu premieres on Sunday, 1 November, at 7pm on Wethu+ (DStv channel 163).