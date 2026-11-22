The incident happened at the South African Social Media Awards on Saturday, 21 November.

Podcaster Naqueeda Dayel has threatened legal action against DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee following an alleged assault at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) on Saturday night.

A video circulating on social media shows Cyan confronting Naqueeda before pulling her by her wig and throwing her to the floor.

Naqueeda later took to her Instagram Stories to address the incident.

“So I just got assaulted by this Cyan Boujee. My lawyers and police will deal with you,” she wrote.

‘I trust that the law will take its course’

Naqueeda also released a statement addressing the incident. She said she sustained physical injuries.

“What was meant to be a beautiful evening celebrating achievements and milestones turned into a deeply unpleasant experience after I was bullied and physically assaulted by another individual.

“I would also like to clarify that I sustained physical injuries on two separate occasions during these incidents,” she said.

She added that she would not engage in public arguments about the incident.

“I want to make it clear that I will not be engaging in public arguments, exchanging words or entertaining unnecessary drama.

“I believe in accountability, and I trust that the law will take its course. The appropriate legal steps will be followed, and I will allow the relevant authorities to handle the matter,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cyan also addressed the incident during a TikTok Live session on Sunday morning. She claimed she did not hit Naqueeda but dragged her to the floor.

“She will tell you what happen because she is the one who went to social media claiming that I hit her. I did not hit you, I dragged you down the floor,” she said.

Where it began

While it is unclear where the beef between the two influencers started, a video of Cyan Boujee was shared on social media during the awards ceremony. In the video, Cyan took a swipe at Naqueeda when she was announced as one of the nominees for the SASMA Beauty Influencer of the Year award.

After Naqueeda was announced as the winner, Cyan claimed that she had bought the award.

Cyan’s comments set tongues wagging on social media. Here are a few reactions from X.

This behavior is so disgusting literally. So Cyan is jealous because Naqueeda won an award🤷 https://t.co/sJpY62E5Cr pic.twitter.com/HRih4lz5Fh — ®️ E L E (@ReleGlo) November 22, 2026

Cyan is Joseline Hernandez in her Love & Hip Hop era😭✋🏾



She is angry, erratic, volatile and completely unhinged. https://t.co/XOo8aWXCAP — Nomcebo.M💋 (@NomceboMasilel2) November 21, 2026