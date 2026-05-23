Botlhale Boikanyo announced as new host of ‘Breaking Down Borders’ season two

The new season is scheduled to begin in September this year.

Poet and actress Botlhale Boikanyo has been announced as the new host of the second season of Breaking Down Borders Africa Tour.

The pan-African programme is returning nearly a decade after its first season and will tour 10 African countries.

Boikanyo first rose to fame after becoming the first poet to win South Africa’s Got Talent. She has since appeared in productions including Scandal, The Deal and What About the Boys.

“Being announced as the new face of Breaking Down Borders is a dream come true,” she said.

“Taking the reins from Paul Modjadji who successfully launched the platform 10 years ago and carved it into a platform that has global reach and impact is a wonderful challenge and testament to the big shoes I have to fill.”

Boikanyo said she was looking forward to her first Africa poetry tour with the initiative.

“It is an honour to follow Paul at the helm of this pioneering show and I look forward to learning from these landmark historic movements while making them relevant to today’s youth,” she added.

Travel, storytelling and poetry

Season two will focus on Boikanyo’s storytelling and poetry while continuing to incorporate dance into the programme.

“Dance will remain a pivotal part of the tour as I believe that storytelling and movement are intertwined in Africa,” Boikanyo said.

The programme explores the history, heritage sites and tourism landmarks of the countries visited while examining how young creatives are influenced by their environments.

The second season is scheduled to begin in September and will include stops in Morocco, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cape Verde.

Paul Modjadji, who remains involved as co-producer and director alongside Wandile Molebatsi, said they are happy to have Boikanyo join the programme.

“Botlhale Boikanyo brings with her a youthful zest and an undeniable connection to young people. Her community development and advocacy work complements her mass appeal,” he said.

Molebatsi said: “Botlhale Boikanyo’s appointment recognises the importance of the oral tradition in African storytelling and culture.”

The first season of Breaking Down Borders toured countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Senegal.

It aired on SABC1 and concluded with a two-part finale hosted by Minnie Dlamini.

The Breaking Down Borders Africa TV series also recently won a Silver Telly Award in the Television – Travel & Tourism category.