SABC2 to air documentary series ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

The documentary features firsthand accounts from survivors and people close to the case.

SABC2 is set to air Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, a four-part documentary series exploring the life and crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

The series investigates how Epstein built a global network that preyed on young girls and women over several decades.

The 2020 documentary features firsthand accounts from survivors and people close to the case. It also examines the emotional and psychological impact Epstein allegedly had on victims.

The first episode, airing on Saturday, 23 May, follows three survivors who recount how they were approached as teenagers by recruiters they trusted, before being introduced to Epstein at his Palm Beach Island home in Florida.

Other episodes will continue exploring survivors’ accounts and allegations linked to Epstein’s operations.

Jeffrey Epstein was a US financier accused of operating a large-scale sex trafficking network involving underage girls over several decades.

He was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and died in a New York jail the following month while awaiting trial. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

In 2021, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in the United States for helping recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will air every Sunday at 9pm, on SABC2 and SABC Plus.